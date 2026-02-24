Answers to Some Common Boating Questions

By Vance Shearin/DWR

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

Many people are looking forward to warmer weather in the coming months. As spring approaches, the thought of getting out on the water starts to enter everyone’s mind. The Boating Safety Education section gets lots of questions from recreational boaters every year. Here are answers to some of the most common questions we get—in no particular order—to help you get ready for the boating season.

What are the rules about life jackets?

One wearable U.S. Coast Guard (USCG)-approved life jacket must be carried on the vessel for each person aboard the boat. The jackets must be readily accessible if they are not worn (out in the open, not in protective coverings or under lock and key). They need to be the proper fit for everyone on board. They must be worn according to the manufacturers’ label to meet the safety requirements (many inflatable life jackets must be worn to meet the carriage requirement). Finally, vessels 16 feet or longer must also have a throwable personal floatation device (PFD) such as a ring or seat cushion.

Am I required to have a rope attached to my throwable (PFD)?

No, you do not have to have a rope attached to your throwable. Also, throwables are not required on boats under 16 feet or on personal watercraft (PWC).

Do I need visual distress signals for my boat?

Visual distress signals (flags, electric distress lights, or flares) are only required in coastal waters (the Atlantic Ocean or Chesapeake Bay) or in those rivers where it is 2 miles wide at the mouth and up to the first point the river narrows to less than 2 miles. Boats less than 16 feet or manually propelled craft are only required to carry visual distress signals at night in coastal waters.

Do I have to carry a fire extinguisher on my boat?

All boats over 26 feet must have USCG-approved, charged fire extinguishers aboard. Vessels under 26 feet must carry fire extinguishers if they meet any of the following conditions: permanently installed fuel tanks, closed compartments under thwarts and seats where portable fuel tanks may be stored, double bottoms not sealed to the hull or which are not completely filled with flotation material, enclosed living spaces, or closed stowage compartments in which combustible or flammable materials may be stored. Fire extinguishers must be in good and serviceable condition and must not be expired. Extinguishers expire 12 years after the date of manufacture.

What about children and life jackets?

Federal rules require children under 13 years of age to wear a life jacket on any vessel operating on federal waters unless they are below deck or in an enclosed cabin. Most waters in Virginia are considered federal waters.

For more information these questions, or on boating rules and regulations in general, go to the Boater’s Guide on our website.

Finally, as you head out on the water this spring and summer to enjoy recreational activities in our great Commonwealth, please wear your life jacket at all times. It is the single most important thing you can do to save your life if something goes wrong when you are on the water.