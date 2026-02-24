Derby Barracks / Domestic Terrorism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Elmore

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/19/26 at 1544hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: City of Newport

VIOLATION: Domestic Terrorism

ACCUSED: Joseph Millett

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

VICTIM: City of Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/19/2026, the Vermont State Police became aware of a man identified as Joseph Millett, 38, of Newport Town who had made homicidal and suicidal threats and statements to the veterans crisis line.

Troopers quickly made contact via phone with Millett and determined he was in Newport City. Millett agreed to come to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Once Millett arrived at the barracks, troopers disarmed him without incident and took him into protective custody based on his threats made to the general public. After being taken into protective custody Millett continued to make statements to the troopers on scene of the same nature as those in the complaint from the veterans crisis line, including a mass casualty event.

Millett remains in protective custody and on 2/23/26 was flash cited to appear for the above charge at 1230hrs on 2/24/26 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Criminal Court in Newport.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be available from the court clerk’s office following Millett’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/26

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.