Derby Barracks / Domestic Terrorism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5000918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Elmore
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/19/26 at 1544hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: City of Newport
VIOLATION: Domestic Terrorism
ACCUSED: Joseph Millett
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT
VICTIM: City of Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/19/2026, the Vermont State Police became aware of a man identified as Joseph Millett, 38, of Newport Town who had made homicidal and suicidal threats and statements to the veterans crisis line.
Troopers quickly made contact via phone with Millett and determined he was in Newport City. Millett agreed to come to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Once Millett arrived at the barracks, troopers disarmed him without incident and took him into protective custody based on his threats made to the general public. After being taken into protective custody Millett continued to make statements to the troopers on scene of the same nature as those in the complaint from the veterans crisis line, including a mass casualty event.
Millett remains in protective custody and on 2/23/26 was flash cited to appear for the above charge at 1230hrs on 2/24/26 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Criminal Court in Newport.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be available from the court clerk’s office following Millett’s arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/26
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.