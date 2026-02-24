New program focuses on battery collection, recycling, reuse

EGLE launches initiative with virtual stakeholder discussion Feb. 26

Whether it’s small single-use batteries, household rechargeable batteries, or large batteries for electric vehicles, disposal can pose a significant safety risk to people and the planet. Conversely, batteries contain valuable materials which, when properly managed, can be returned to the supply chain to realize substantial environmental, economic, and social benefits.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is launching a Battery Circularity Program to improve how batteries are collected, recycled, and reprocessed across the state.

By using recycled materials, the manufacturing of new batteries consumes less energy, water, and natural resources. Proper recycling can also mitigate fires, reducing risk to lives and infrastructure. Recovering batteries also strengthens circular supply chains and reduces dependence on foreign sources of critical minerals, encourages innovation, and creates local jobs.

A virtual stakeholder meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, will kick off the initiative and gather input from organizations across the battery and recycling landscape, and registration is open online. Discussion topics will include current successes, gaps and safety concerns, opportunities to expand recovery, and how education, funding, data and infrastructure can better support residents and communities.

Register for the meeting

The data and insight gathered during the stakeholder meeting will inform the early building blocks for an end-of-life battery solutions roadmap, including future education and funding efforts. Organizations throughout the value chain – manufacturers, retailers, collectors, recyclers, communities, associations, universities, safety, and more – are encouraged to register and attend.

As part of EGLE’s efforts, NextCycle Michigan will launch a special accelerator to support the advancement of battery recycling solutions. The program will provide operational and technical coaching to move initiatives toward implementation in Michigan. The application period will open in the summer, with more information to follow as it becomes available.