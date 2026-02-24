EnforceAuth Free Version gives enterprises AI-native auth for AI agents, machine identities & non-human workloads

EnforceAuth Free Version -- with no vendor lock-in

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnforceAuth announced the waitlist of the free version of the EnforceAuth Platform, making its AI Security Fabric accessible to enterprise organizations worldwide. The Free tier is designed to help organizations begin governing AI agents, automated workflows, and machine identities in production environments where authorization controls have not kept pace with deployment.The announcement comes as enterprises face a widening gap between AI deployment and AI governance. AI agents are increasingly operating as production infrastructure at large organizations, autonomously accessing customer records, executing financial transactions, invoking downstream models, and modifying critical systems. According to recent industry research, 88% of organizations reported confirmed or suspected AI agent security incidents in the past year, and more than half of all deployed agents operate without any security oversight or logging.Recent consolidation in the authorization and identity security market has reduced the number of independent, vendor-neutral options available to enterprises. The identity security market is projected to nearly double from $29 billion to $56 billion by 2029, according to IDC, underscoring the growing demand for solutions that operate across multi-vendor security environments.“Authorization is the defining security challenge of the AI era,” said Mark Rogge, Founder and CEO of EnforceAuth. “Enterprises are deploying AI agents at scale, but the frameworks to govern what those agents actually do have not kept pace. We built EnforceAuth to answer a fundamental question: Is this specific action, by this specific agent, under these specific conditions, authorized right now? Every enterprise should be able to govern what their AI agents do with the same rigor they govern what their people do. We’re removing barriers to adoption — starting with price.”What the Free Version of the EnforceAuth Platform DeliversThe EnforceAuth AI Security Fabric introduces decision-centric authorization, a shift from governing access to governing actions. Every operation initiated by a human user, nonhuman user, AI agent, automated workflow, or machine identity is evaluated as a discrete authorization decision — with full context including actor identity, delegation chain, resource sensitivity, operational conditions, and business policy — before execution is permitted.The platform is designed for agentic AI environments. It enforces continuous identity verification and authorization across both human and non-human identities at every decision point, not just at login. It natively supports delegated authority, time-bounded permissions, scoped agent capabilities, and contextual decision evaluation for environments where software reasons, delegates, and acts across system boundaries without human intervention. Every authorization decision is recorded with full audit fidelity, providing the evidence trail that regulators under the EU AI Act, DORA, and emerging AI governance frameworks require.EnforceAuth was architected for a world where the majority of consequential decisions are made by software, not people. The platform operates as a vendor-neutral control plane that integrates across existing security stacks rather than requiring consolidation onto a single platform.The Growing Authorization Gap in Enterprise AIAccording to recent industry data, only 14.4% of organizations report that all AI agents go live with full security and IT approval. Fewer than one in four teams treat AI agents as independent, identity-bearing entities. Nearly half still rely on shared API keys for agent-to-agent authentication.Regulatory requirements are also increasing. The EU AI Act’s enforcement provisions are active. DORA mandates continuous oversight of digital operations across financial services. Boards and audit committees are seeking documentation of AI governance that many organizations are not yet equipped to produce. Fortune 500 companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, and critical infrastructure face the convergence of autonomous AI deployment, regulatory scrutiny, and evolving authorization requirements.Enterprise Authorization ExpertiseEnforceAuth was founded by Mark Rogge, the former Chief Revenue Officer at Styra, the company behind Open Policy Agent (OPA) that established the enterprise standard for policy-as-code. Rogge previously held senior leadership positions at GitLab and Weights & Biases, where he scaled enterprise security and AI infrastructure platforms through critical growth phases. The team brings direct expertise in authorization frameworks, Zero Trust architecture, and deploying enterprise security at Fortune 500 scale.Why FreeThe authorization gap represents a widespread challenge across the enterprise landscape. Every organization deploying AI agents faces governance requirements that existing tools may not fully address. Making the EnforceAuth Platform available at no cost is intended to eliminate price as a barrier, accelerate adoption of responsible AI governance, and make vendor-neutral authorization technology accessible to organizations of all sizes.AvailabilityThe Free version of the EnforceAuth Platform waitlist is available now. Enterprise organizations can join the waitlist at enforceauth.com/contact?inquiry=waitlistFortune 500 enterprises in regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, and critical infrastructure, will receive priority access.

Legal Disclaimer:

