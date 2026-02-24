Haysam Sakar Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haysam Sakar, founder of Action Solar, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how persistence, vision, and disciplined execution have fueled his mission-driven journey in renewable energy.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Sakar explores how an immigrant mindset and long-term thinking create competitive advantage, and breaks down how education, transparency, and resilience can build a scalable renewable energy company rooted in trust and sustainability.Haysam’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/haysam-sakar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.