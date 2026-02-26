Dr. Sobhi Sulieman Agha Publishes New Book on Truth and Deception

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sobhi Sulieman Agha’s book The Truth About The Lies : The Real Thing has now been officially published and released to readers. The book explores how deception shapes everyday life and how individuals can better understand what is true in a world filled with mixed information.This newly published work looks at lying not just as a moral issue, but as a human behavior that has existed throughout history. From ancient strategies to modern digital misinformation, the book explains how deception continues to influence relationships, media, politics, and society.𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀The book is structured into fifteen chapters that carefully examine different sides of deception. It discusses how lies are formed, why people justify them, and how emotions such as fear, pride, or guilt can shape dishonest behavior. It also explains how selective information, exaggeration, and omission can change how reality is understood.Several chapters focus on modern concerns, including media influence and misinformation. The author explains how digital platforms and repeated narratives can affect public opinion and blur the line between fact and assumption. Rather than presenting dramatic claims, the book encourages readers to pause, reflect, and question the information they receive.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆The publication comes at a time when information spreads quickly, and opinions are often confused with facts. In the introduction, the author explains that understanding deception is no longer optional but necessary for thoughtful living. The book encourages readers to develop awareness, ask careful questions, and think critically before accepting what they hear or read.The discussion extends beyond the media. It also explores how dishonesty affects personal relationships, trust, education, and even cultural beliefs. By connecting psychological insight with social observation, the book offers a balanced and reflective study of how truth and falsehood interact in daily life.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝘁The primary audience includes adult readers interested in psychology, ethics, social behavior, communication, and current affairs. It may also appeal to students, educators, and professionals who want to strengthen their critical thinking skills. The writing style is structured and thoughtful, making complex ideas easier to understand.𝗔 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵One of the distinguishing features of the book is its broad scope. It does not focus on a single type of deception. Instead, it examines historical examples, emotional influences, cultural differences, media practices, and long-term social effects. Each chapter builds on the previous one, guiding readers through a deeper understanding of how deception operates and how it can be recognized.Rather than offering quick answers, the book invites reflection. It asks readers to consider how truth is formed, how it can be distorted, and what personal responsibility means in an information-driven world.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Dr. Sobhi Sulieman Agha is the author of The Truth About The Lies: The Real Thing, published in 2025. Through this work, he presents a broad, carefully organized study of deception, drawing on historical examples, psychological insights, cultural observations, and modern social realities.His writing reflects a thoughtful approach to understanding human behavior. The book shows a clear interest in examining how truth and falsehood interact across different areas of life, including relationships, institutions, and digital media. By presenting these themes in a structured format, Dr. Agha offers readers a framework to better recognize misleading patterns and reflect on their own perceptions.𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀The Truth About The Lies: The Real Thing is published under the name of Dr. Sobhi Sulieman Agha, First Edition 2025. The book is now available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.