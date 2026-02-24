Cannabrands Launches First Wholesale Cannabis Platform - Powered by Real-Time Shelf Intelligence

Cannabrands is a single platform designed to unify wholesale ordering, live market data, and sales tools for cannabis brands across the US, Canada & PR.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabrands today announced the launch of its wholesale cannabis platform — the first in the industry to combine B2B ordering with real-time shelf intelligence. The platform gives cannabis brands and dispensaries live visibility into what’s actually selling on shelves, replacing guesswork with data-driven wholesale decisions.The cannabis wholesale market has operated on disconnected tools for years. Brands use one platform for ordering, another for analytics, and another for sales intelligence — spending upwards of $5,200 per month on a stack that doesn’t share data. Dispensaries reorder based on gut feel and sales rep relationships, with no real-time visibility into SKU velocity, stock-out risk, or competitive pricing.Cannabrands eliminates this by unifying everything into one system where every purchase decision is informed by what’s actually happening at retail.Intelligence Built for DispensariesDispensaries join the platform for free and gain immediate access to three proprietary intelligence tools:Shelf IQ — Ranks every SKU by sell-through velocity, identifies underperformers, recommends swaps backed by data from comparable stores, and tracks revenue per linear foot of shelf space.Inventory IQ — Models days-on-hand for every product, triggers velocity-based reorder alerts before stock-outs occur, flags aging inventory approaching write-off thresholds, and tracks cash exposure locked in slow-moving stock.Competitor IQ — Delivers live competitor pricing intelligence, tracks promotional activity across the market zone, detects assortment shifts when competitors add or drop brands, and benchmarks category share trends.A Complete Wholesale Command Center for BrandsFor cannabis brands and distributors, Cannabrands delivers a full wholesale operating system: a self-serve marketplace where dispensaries can browse and reorder, a built-in CRM with contacts, pipeline, and account notes, automated sales task orchestration driven by real shelf signals, commission tracking with territory mapping and rep performance dashboards, and distribution gap detection that identifies which stores are at stock-out risk across the entire portfolio.The platform also surfaces consumer demand intelligence — analyzing what shoppers in each market are actively searching for but can’t find. This reveals unmet demand, emerging preferences, and category gaps before they become obvious to competitors.Transparent Pricing, No Sales Call RequiredBrand plans start at $399 per month — a fraction of the cost of stacking separate tools for ordering, analytics, and sales intelligence. All pricing is published publicly with no sales calls required. Founding pricing is currently available and will be permanently grandfathered for early customers.Industry Perspective“Cannabis wholesale has been flying blind for years. Brands pitch products with no proof they sell. Dispensaries reorder from memory instead of data. Cannabrands puts real-time shelf intelligence at the center of every wholesale transaction — so both sides of the table make better decisions.” — Lisa Ortega, Market Development, Cannabrands.AvailabilityCannabrands is live and accepting licensed cannabis operators across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Dispensaries can sign up for free at https://cannabrands.app/register Brands can explore plans at https://cannabrands.app/pricing About CannabrandsCannabrands is the only wholesale cannabis platform powered by real-time shelf intelligence. Built by cannabis operators who experienced firsthand how broken wholesale buying and selling is in the industry, the platform combines ordering, market intelligence, and sales execution into a single system. Cannabrands serves licensed operators across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.For more details, visit https://cannabrands.app/

