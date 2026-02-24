Wendt’s national appointment elevates Oregon’s voice in human services

The Oregon Department of Human Services is proud to celebrate an exciting milestone for Director Liesl Wendt, who has been selected to serve on the American Public Human Services Association (APHSA) Leadership Council. This national appointment recognizes Liesl’s leadership and highlights the work happening across Oregon to strengthen human services and improve outcomes for people and families.

The APHSA Leadership Council brings together leading human services executives from across the country to help shape national policy and practice priorities and guide how those priorities are carried out. The council works across programs and systems, helping coordinate transformation efforts and address issues that affect multiple areas of human services. Through this role, Liesl will help contribute to national conversations about how to improve services that support well-being, stability, and opportunity for communities nationwide.

APHSA supports leaders who administer programs that connect people to essential resources such as food, health care, housing, employment, and child care. The organization also helps agencies strengthen technology, data systems, workforce development, and operational practices so they can better serve the public. By connecting members with national partners, policymakers, and professional development opportunities, APHSA helps leaders share ideas and implement practical solutions grounded in real community experience.

Liesl was confirmed as Director of ODHS in November 2025 after serving as Deputy Director since 2018. She brings more than 20 years of experience across government and nonprofit sectors, including leadership roles with Self-Sufficiency Programs, Multnomah County Human Services, 211info, and United Way Worldwide. Throughout her career, she has focused on improving systems so they work better for people and communities.

Liesl’s appointment reflects national confidence in her leadership and ensures Oregon has a strong voice in shaping the future of human services. We are proud to see her step into this role and represent ODHS, our partners, and the communities we serve on a national stage.