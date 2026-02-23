Dr. JoDee Anderson Introduces Brain-Based Wellness Technology at Fresh Faces Rx

Dr. JoDee Anderson adds ExoMind, a non-invasive magnetic wellness treatment, to support stress resilience and complement aesthetic care at Fresh Faces Rx.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. JoDee Anderson , founder of Fresh Faces Rx, has introduced ExoMind, a non-invasive neuromodulation wellness technology, as part of the clinic’s integrative aesthetics offerings.Known for combining clinical precision with patient-centered care, Dr. Anderson continues expanding the Fresh Faces Rx philosophy: supporting not only how patients look, but how they feel.ExoMind utilizes targeted magnetic stimulation applied through the scalp to promote nervous system balance and mental clarity. At Fresh Faces Rx, it is offered exclusively as a wellness service designed to complement aesthetic treatments and support overall well-being.The device is not used to diagnose, treat, or manage psychiatric or medical conditions.Science-Informed, Wellness-Focused:A growing body of research highlights the impact of chronic stress on visible aging and overall vitality. Prolonged stress has been associated with inflammatory changes, altered skin recovery, and shifts in self-perception.By incorporating neuromodulation into its wellness pathway, Fresh Faces Rx provides patients with an additional option for supporting stress resilience and internal alignment alongside aesthetic treatments.Patients often describe feeling more centered, focused, and refreshed following sessions.Ethical Framework and Clear Boundaries:Fresh Faces Rx maintains clear clinical boundaries regarding ExoMind use. The technology is positioned as a non-medical wellness modality. It is not a substitute for psychiatric care, and patients with medical or mental health concerns are referred to appropriate licensed providers.Structured screening protocols ensure appropriate candidacy and reinforce the clinic’s commitment to safety, transparency, and ethical innovation Advancing Integrative Aesthetics:Dr. JoDee Anderson is a licensed physician with advanced academic training and over 75 published works in medical literature. Fresh Faces Rx has received national recognition from Allergan, Galderma, and Portland Monthly for excellence in safety and innovation.With the addition of brain-based wellness technology, Fresh Faces Rx continues to lead the evolution of modern aesthetics — where confidence is supported both externally and internally.Learn more at www.freshfacesrx.com

