Basics 2 Breakthroughs: Optimizing Materials for Next-Generation Microelectronics

The tiny microchips that power modern technologies are already an impressive feat but materials research scientist Qi Zhang seeks to push the boundaries even further. As part of the Center for X-Ray Optics, powered by the Advanced Light Source at Berkeley Lab, Zhang is studying the fundamental properties of the materials used to design and build microchips. Her work will help create products that are smaller, faster, and more efficient.

