Sprint Data Solutions Unveils the Nation’s Largest Verified RV Owner Database

Surgical Service Targeting: Identify owners of high-value motorized rigs who are actively seeking the security of RV service contracts and premium maintenance packages. Target the Affluent Traveler: Connect with high-net-worth seniors who have the disposable cash for luxury travel, premium resorts, and elite travel clubs. B2B Growth in RV Logistics: The essential resource for developers and operators of storage facilities looking to reach high-intent owners in specific geographic regions. he Ultimate Vertical Market: From solar power to satellite tech, our RV file is a goldmine for brands selling the gear that supports a modern, mobile lifestyle.

Access the ultimate powerhouse for vertical marketing in the RV sector, featuring exclusive data on high-intent travelers and high-yield investors.

Sprint provides the only database that maps every US RV owner by class. From luxury travel to high-yield real estate investments, our data powers the nomadic economy.” — Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Strategy Team

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing, a premier service-disabled veteran-owned small business, has officially released its most robust and high-yield dataset for the recreational vehicle sector: the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Owners of America Master File. This comprehensive database is specifically engineered as a high-conversion engine for RV service contracts, travel club memberships, and senior-focused luxury marketing.The modern RV landscape has shifted into a maturing, multi-billion-dollar hospitality economy. Sprint Data Solutions provides the only verified pathway to over 11.2 million active RV households, a record-high number that continues to grow as new buyers enter the market.The Gold Standard for Service Contracts and Travel ClubsAs the complexity of modern rigs increases—with lithium power systems and advanced safety tech becoming baseline equipment—the demand for professional protection has skyrocketed. Our RV owner database is a surgical tool for the service contract industry," says a lead strategist at Sprint Data Solutions. "Because we map owners by rig class and age, service providers can target individuals whose manufacturer warranties are expiring. In an era where repair costs are rising, and parts are often difficult to source, these owners are actively seeking the security of extended service contracts and the community support of elite travel clubs".The file is a proven powerhouse for:Extended Service Contracts: Reach owners of high-value Class A and Class C motorhomes who require specialized mechanical protection.Premium Travel Clubs: Connect with "Avid RVers" and "Full-timers" who prioritize the savings, community, and routing benefits of membership programs.Wholesale Warranty Providers: Target the millions of households seeking reassurance before incurring high out-of-pocket repair costs.Reaching the High-Net-Worth Senior DemographicWhile younger generations are entering the market, Baby Boomers and retirees remain the industry’s primary customer segment and its most affluent anchor. This cohort holds significant home equity and savings, providing them with more disposable cash for extended touring and luxury upgrades.Sprint Data Solutions allows marketers to tap into this stable revenue floor, specifically targeting:The "Happy Camper" Snowbird: Seniors who park their RVs in warm climates for half the year and have the discretionary income for premium resort stays and concierge services.Luxury Seekers: Owners of motorized RVs costing up to $750,000+ who are statistically more likely to select premium sites and purchase high-end add-ons.Intentional Travelers: Retirees fulfilling long-held travel dreams with flexible schedules that allow for extensive, high-spend RV touring.Why the Sprint Data RV Master File is the Only ChoiceIn a competitive landscape, data accuracy is the difference between immediate results and wasted budget. Our database is verified against DMV records and dealer transactions to ensure you are reaching active owners with real purchasing power.Key Features of the Master File:Unmatched Scale: Access to 11.2 million households, including the high-spending "Escapist" and "Avid RVer" segments.Granular Selects: Filter by RV Class, purchase price, and specific luxury features like solar-standard systems or thermal windows.Senior-Specific Data: Isolate owners aged 55+ with the highest levels of disposable cash and travel frequency.Turnkey Deployment: Fully formatted for immediate email broadcasts, direct mail, and telemarketing to deliver the immediate engagement that traditional print advertising cannot match.Don’t Let Your Next Campaign StallThe RV industry has stabilized into a structurally larger and more professionalized segment of the economy. With nearly 50% of travelers already planning their next RV trip, the opportunity for service providers and travel clubs to secure long-term loyalty is immense. Sprint Data Solutions provides the data infrastructure to own this market, delivering the exact coordinates of your next high-value customer.Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a premier provider of specialized mailing lists and lead generation services. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, the company serves as the strategic backbone for national marketing campaigns across the travel, financial, and government sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.