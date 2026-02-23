Lakweshia Ewing Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakweshia “LJ” Ewing, social-impact strategy entrepreneur and founder of Unlearn Everything and Live, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how unlearning inherited expectations and leading with alignment, faith, and intention create sustainable impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Ewing explores how recognizing misalignment and reclaiming your authentic voice strengthens leadership, and breaks down how faith, disciplined execution, and systems-focused thinking can fuel purpose-driven success rooted in dignity and justice.“Success isn’t about becoming more—it’s about becoming more honest about who you were always meant to be,” said Ewing.Lakweshia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/lakweshia-ewing

