New investments aim to attract French-language educators

CANADA, February 23 - Students considering the Bachelor of Education, Français langue seconde (French as a second language) at the University of Prince Edward Island now have extra motivation to choose that path.

New financial incentives, supported by Canadian Heritage and administered by the departments of Education and Early Years and Workforce and Advanced Learning, will help reduce education costs and encourage graduates to stay and teach on the Island.

Beginning with the May 2026 cohort, students who are Canadians or permanent residents will be offered a $2,000 tuition credit if they choose to enter the program at UPEI. If they choose to stay and teach with either the Public Schools Branch or La Commission scolaire de langue française after graduation, they will receive an additional $3,000 signing bonus. The incentives are available thanks to $151,609 in funding from Canadian Heritage.

Recruitment and retention of qualified French teachers is an issue facing jurisdictions across the country. The province, with support from the federal government, has made important investments to attract more French teachers to schools. This includes language development support for teachers and UPEI French language students, recruitment and retention funding to support school authorities, continued investment in UPEI’s French as a second language B.Ed. program, and the development of an international recruitment plan.

To learn more about the B.Ed., Français langue seconde at UPEI, visit the website.

Quotes:

“Our two official languages are at the heart of who we are as Canadians and are fundamental to the cultural, social and economic vitality of communities throughout the country. This funding not only supports future teachers in achieving their goals, but also reinforces our commitment to support second-language instruction that directly contributes to the growth and vibrancy of Acadian and Francophone communities.” — The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

“Like many other Canadian jurisdictions, recruiting teachers for our French schools and French second language programs has been a serious challenge. I’m optimistic these new tuition credit and signing bonus incentives will encourage more students to focus on French during their B.Ed. studies and choose to stay and teach in Prince Edward Island after graduation.” — The Honourable Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years

“These new incentives are an important step in supporting future French-language educators as they progress through their post-secondary studies. By providing targeted financial supports, these incentives help students stay focused on excelling in their education and moving confidently toward a rewarding career on Prince Edward Island.” — The Honourable Zack Bell, Minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning

“We are very proud of our Français langue seconde program and our students. Our graduates make an important contribution to the education of Island students who wish to learn French. On behalf of the UPEI Faculty of Education, I thank the Government of Prince Edward Island and the federal Department of Canadian Heritage for their support.” — Dr. Miles Turnbull, Dean of Education at UPEI

Media contact:

