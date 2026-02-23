Congratulations to PEI’s newest Olympic champion, Brett Gallant

CANADA, February 23 - Today, the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister responsible for Sport, issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Government of Prince Edward Island and Islanders from tip to tip, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Brett Gallant and Team Brad Jacobs on their Olympic gold‑medal performance in men’s curling.

Brett’s journey in curling — from rinks here at home on PEI to the very top of the Olympic podium — is a remarkable achievement and a testament to years of dedication, resilience, and excellence. At every level of the sport, Brett has represented himself, his teammates, and his home province with integrity and pride.

Islanders have followed Brett’s career with admiration as he has competed nationally and internationally, earning medals on the world’s biggest stages and continuing to push the standard of Canadian curling. His success with Team Jacobs is not only a personal milestone, but a moment of pride for our entire province.

Brett’s accomplishments remind young athletes across Prince Edward Island that world‑class success can begin in our local clubs and community arenas. He has shown that with hard work, teamwork, and belief, anything is possible.

Congratulations once again to Brett Gallant and Team Jacobs on this historic Olympic gold. You have made Prince Edward Island incredibly proud.”