Global Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Discovery for Alzheimer's Prevention Announced

Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative and Fingers Brain Health Institute Team Up for Precision Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease

A key goal of this collaboration is to develop AI models for Alzheimer’s prevention that are trained and tested using data that represents the diversity of people who are affected by the disease” — Vaibhav Narayan, Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Executive Vice President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) and the FINGERS Brain Health Institute (FBHI) today announced the expansion of their global collaboration, marking a pivotal step forward in the pursuit of precision prevention for Alzheimer’s disease. This deepened partnership affirms a shared commitment to accelerate the prevention of Alzheimer’s and related dementias by leveraging next generation artificial intelligence, globally representative data, and coordinated scientific leadership.Building on years of collaboration, these organizations have identified a unique opportunity to align global prevention trial infrastructure with emerging AI enabled research platforms. This expansion establishes a new strategic framework centered on FINGERPRINT , an advanced agentic AI discovery and translation system designed to integrate multiomic, digital, clinical, and population level prevention trial data into a unified analytical environment. By transforming highly heterogeneous data into actionable insights that inform prevention strategies, this collaboration will bring the promise of personalized brain health care closer to reality.A Strategic Leap Toward Precision PreventionFINGERPRINT serves as a translational AI system capable of generating mechanistic insights into Alzheimer’s risk and resilience.Through this expanded collaboration, the partners aim to enable globally representative AI modeling by integrating DAC’s Global Cohorts data - particularly from underrepresented regions across the Global South - into FINGERPRINT’s analytical workflows.This integration will support predictive modeling that is biologically, culturally, and environmentally generalizable. “A key goal of this collaboration is to develop AI models for Alzheimer’s prevention that are trained and tested using data that represents the diversity of people who are affected by the disease,” said Vaibhav Narayan, Executive Vice President, Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative. The World-Wide FINGERS network of clinical trials for dementia risk reduction, linked to FBHI, provides opportunity to further validate and scale up the predictive models, supporting precision prevention for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.The alignment between DAC and FBHI is intended to transform the Alzheimer’s prevention space by connecting global, real-world prevention trials with data-driven discovery at unprecedented scale.“FINGERPRINT reflects a shared belief that Alzheimer’s prevention has to be global, life-course, and grounded in real-world evidence,” said Dr. Adrián Noriega, FINGERPRINT Team Lead. “What these partners are making possible is an environment where prevention science, data, and collaboration can scale together. Their openness to partnership and commitment to global representativeness allow us to connect prevention trials with biology in a way that is rigorous, inclusive, and actionable.”This expansion reaffirms the partners’ shared commitment to promote prevention focused research and strengthen health system preparedness, identify opportunities for global cooperation and programmatic synergy and elevate prevention, and risk reduction priorities among policymakers, civil society leaders, and the private sector.About the PartnersThe Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) is a global, multi stakeholder partnership dedicated to transforming the way the world prepares for and prevents Alzheimer’s disease. Founded at the World Economic Forum, DAC brings together leaders from research, industry, healthcare, and civil society to accelerate innovation, expand access to emerging tools for early detection, and ensure that advances in brain health benefit all populations equitably.The FINGERS Brain Health Institute (FBHI) builds upon the groundbreaking Finnish Geriatric Intervention Study to Prevent Cognitive Impairment and Disability (FINGER), which demonstrated that multidomain lifestyle interventions can reduce dementia risk. FBHI advances this evidence base by translating scientific knowledge into globally coordinated studies, driving and supporting the development of tailored interventions that promote cognitive health and functional aging across diverse populations.FBHI hosts the Global Scientific Coordinating Center of the World-Wide FINGERS Network, the world’s first global network of multidomain prevention trials for dementia, connecting leading research groups across more than 70 countries. The Network provides a platform that harmonizes study protocols, facilitates data sharing, and fosters scientific exchange to adapt, evaluate, and further develop lifestyle based prevention strategies in diverse cultural, environmental, and socioeconomic contexts, with the ultimate goal of reducing the global burden of cognitive decline and dementia.FINGERPRINT is an agentic artificial intelligence initiative advancing precision prevention and therapeutic discovery for Alzheimer’s disease. The multidisciplinary team includes leading scientists and clinicians, Prof. Miia Kivipelto, Prof. Giovanni Traverso, Prof. Li-Huei Tsai, Prof. Anna Matton, Prof. Alina Solomon, Prof. Francesca Mangialasche, Dr. Ludivine Morvan, Dr. Makrina Daniilidou, Dr. Daniel Mukasa, Dr. Isaac Tucker, and Dr. Deepak Subramanian, and is led by Dr. Adrián Noriega and Arvid Gollwitzer.FINGERPRINT spans academic and clinical institutions including Karolinska Institutet, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Broad Institute, the Picower Institute for Learning and Memory, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Yale University, Imperial College London, the University of Eastern Finland, the FINGERS Brain Health Institute and the World-Wide FINGERS Network, with industry support from Alamar Biosciences and Novo Nordisk. The team has made significant progress toward personalized prevention, including development of FINGERS-7B, a foundation model supporting biomarker discovery, and is advancing toward integration within a globally harmonized precision-prevention framework.

