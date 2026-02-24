The LARGEST PANORAMIC IMAGE Ever Created

An officially verified world record: Explore Oslo in unprecedented detail through a 2.05-terapixel, 360-degree seamless panoramic image.

It is one thing to hold a world record, but it is another to actually experience what a 2-terapixel image feels like. The incredible level of magnification is mind-bending.” — Marek Rzewuski

OSLO, NORWAY, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OFFICIAL WORLD RECORD: The LARGEST PANORAMIC IMAGE Ever Created (2.05 Terapixels)Oslo has officially made history. What began as an ambitious photographic project is now an officially verified world record . This is the largest unified, high-resolution image in existence. The image was captured from the top of the iconic Holmenkollen ski jump tower.Measuring a staggering 2.05 terapixels (2,297,216 × 891,702 pixels), this unprecedented panorama offers a scale of visual detail never before seen in a single continuous image. For context, you would need more than one million full HD displays to show the image at once.Built from 366,843 carefully chosen photos (12.3 TB RAW) collected over four days, the project seamlessly blends detailed field photography with extreme computational power. Each frame was shot using up to 20 exposures, aligned at sub-pixel precision, processed by custom-built software, and meticulously stitched together. The result is an unbroken, 360° glimpse of Oslo rendered at a record-shattering scale.ABOUT THE PROJECTTIMELINE: One year of research, prototyping, and building the camera rig. Four days of capture, one month of image preparation for RAW developement. Two weeks of RAW development, two weeks of intensive processing, two weeks of final rendering, and approximately two months of post-processing. Several steps had to be repeated until successful result was achieved.SCOPE: 500,000+ captures, 366,843 used in the final panorama.WORKFLOW: Median stacking, sub-pixel aligning, optical-flow correction and multi-threaded GPU rendering.QUOTE“It is one thing to hold a world record, but it is another to actually experience what a 2-terapixel image feels like. The incredible level of magnification is mind-bending.” says Marek Rzewuski, the creator behind the panorama.EXPERIENCE ITExplore the full 360° panorama here: https://holmenkollen360.com ACKNOWLEDGMENTSSpecial thanks to Oslo Kommune Bymiljøetaten for granting access to the Holmenkollen Ski Tower to carry out this historic project.MEDIA CONTENT:MEDIA CONTACT:Marek RzewuskiEmail: press@holmenkollen360.comholmenkollen360.com

Demonstration of technology in use

