Brookside Country Club Names Tod Pierce General Manager

Brookside names Tod Pierce as general manager.

The Oakmont and Longue Vue veteran will help guide the Canton championship golf course through a multi-million-dollar restoration project.

Tod has spent his career at championship clubs. He knows what it takes to be among the best in the country, and he knows how to get there.” — Ryan Fulmer, Chairman of the Brookside Board of Governors

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brookside Country Club today announced it has named Tod Pierce as its next general manager, pairing one of the most accomplished club executives in the region with one of the most significant golf course restorations underway in the country.Brookside, a Golf Magazine Top 100 course designed by Donald Ross in 1922, will begin a comprehensive restoration in 2027. Pierce, who just completed a golf course renovation at Longue Vue Club, will oversee the project.“We believe this is one of the most important restorations happening in American golf,” said Ryan Fulmer, chairman of the Brookside board of governors. “Tod has spent his career at championship clubs. He knows what it takes to be among the best in the country, and he knows how to get there.”A Career in Championship ClubsPierce built his career in elite private club settings, including five years at Oakmont Country Club in the Pittsburgh suburbs. Oakmont is ranked fifth in America by Golf Digest and has hosted more U.S. Opens than any other course in the country. Pierce played a central operational role when the club hosted the 2003 U.S. Amateur Championship.For the past 19 years, he served as general manager of Longue Vue Club, a nationally recognized club in the Pittsburgh suburbs with a championship course designed by Robert White, a founding member and the first president of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA). Under Pierce’s leadership, Longue Vue was selected by the USGA to co-host the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship alongside Oakmont. His experience at Oakmont nearly two decades earlier likely contributed to that selection.At Longue Vue, Pierce managed the club’s eight-figure annual operating revenues and grew membership by 50%, more than doubling the initiation fee in the process. He directed more than $27 million in capital improvements, delivering projects on time and on budget, including a golf course renovation completed in 2024 and 2025.Pierce has been a member of the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) since 1998 and currently serves as Technology Chair for the Pittsburgh chapter board.The RestorationPierce arrives at a pivotal moment for Brookside. The Club has engaged Tyler Rae as its golf course architect of record as it prepares for its major restoration.Donald Ross designed Pinehurst No. 2, Seminole, and Oakland Hills — courses that regularly appear on every list of the best golf courses in the world. He designed Brookside during that same period. Over a century, like most historic golf courses, Brookside drifted from Ross’s original vision. Greens shrank. Bunkers softened. The strategic choices that made Ross famous faded.Rae’s job is to bring them back. He has walked 417 of the 423 courses Ross ever designed. No one alive has studied Ross’s work more thoroughly. His restorations have produced PGA Tour venues and national awards, including Golf Digest’s 2023 Renovation of the Year.“Brookside is one of the great Donald Ross courses,” said Rae. “Bold and memorable.”Fulmer said when Rae is finished, Brookside will play the way Ross intended — and that’s a course that’s worth the drive."Brookside is where families build traditions that last generations," Fulmer said. "Our members expect world-class golf on a Donald Ross masterpiece, dining that stands with the best in the country, and gracious service that never misses. With national membership launching this year, we're ready to share that with golfers beyond northeast Ohio."About Brookside Country ClubBrookside Country Club is a private, member owned club located in Canton, Ohio. Established in 1922, the Club features an 18 hole championship golf course designed by Donald Ross. Brookside ranks among Golf Week's Top 100 Classic Courses, debuted in Golf Magazine's Top 100 Courses in the United States in 2022, and was named Golf Digest's Best New Remodel in 2005. The Club also offers tennis, swimming, and dining facilities, and will introduce a national membership category in 2026. For more information, visit www.brooksidecc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.