Voting Opens for GBU Foundation Community Grant Awards Finalists

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GBU Foundation is inviting the public to vote in the final round of its 2026 Community Grant Awards, empowering communities to help determine which nonprofit organizations will receive funding to advance meaningful local initiatives.Now in its third year, the GBU Foundation Community Grant Awards program was created to support 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that align with GBU Life’s four Community Pillars: Wellness, Education, Charitable Giving and Hometown Hero Support. These pillars guide the Foundation’s mission to strengthen communities and support programs that improve quality of life.“The Community Grant Awards program is rooted in the belief that strong communities are built when we come together to support one another,” said Ken Elliott, GBU Life Senior Charitable Partnerships Specialist. “By aligning this program with our four Community Pillars and giving the public a voice through voting, we’re empowering communities to help elevate the organizations making a meaningful difference where they live and work.”Following a competitive nomination and judging process, a group of finalist organizations has been selected for consideration. Community members across the country nominated impactful nonprofits, and a selection committee evaluated submissions based on organizational mission, demonstrated community impact and alignment with the Community Pillars.The Community Grant Awards program is an initiative of the GBU Foundation and part of its annual Day of Giving, held each year on October 23. Finalist organizations are now advancing to the public voting phase, where anyone may vote to support the causes that matter most to them.Voting will take place from February 13, 2026, through 11:59 PM ET on February 28, 2026. Voters are encouraged to review the finalist organizations and cast their votes online at gbu.org/foundation.Grant recipients will be announced during the GBU Foundation Community Grant Awards event on April 9, 2026, with awards of up to $10,000 helping nonprofits expand programs and services that benefit their communities.About GBU Financial LifeBased in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, GBU Life is a member-owned, fraternal benefit society founded in 1892 to help individuals secure their futures, build their legacies and support their communities. Today, GBU members continue to prioritize financial protection while giving back to causes that matter most. GBU Life remains dedicated to financial strength and member-focused service.About The GBU FoundationThe GBU Foundation, established in 1963, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping donors achieve their philanthropic goals. We enhance the positive impact of donors and GBU members by awarding grants and scholarships. Our merit-based scholarships support deserving students, while our community grants aid local organizations. These grants align with GBU Life’s four Community Pillars: Wellness, Education, Charitable Giving and Hometown Hero Support. Learn more about the GBU Foundation here.GBU Life is the marketing name of GBU Financial Life, Pittsburgh, PA. The GBU Foundation, a division of GBU Financial Life, administers the Community Grants Program. Life insurance underwritten and annuities are offered by GBU Life.

