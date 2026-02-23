Snowmobile Crash Involving a Minor

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nicholas Masucci

(603) 744-5470

February 23, 2026 Warren, NH – On February 22, 2026, Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on the 156 Trail in the Town of Warren. It was reported that the minor was the sole operator of a snowmobile when they struck a tree, receiving non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Warren Fire and Rescue, Wentworth Fire and EMS, Plymouth Ambulance and a Conservation Officer responded to assist. Due to the remote location of the crash, the minor was transported via snowmobile to a nearby road. The minor was then transported by Plymouth Ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation.

