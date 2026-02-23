Gigasoft 3D 2D Wpf Chart Gpu ComputeShader Shared Memory

Gigasoft releases ProEssentials v10 with GPU compute shaders and publishes six-part WPF chart library comparison for 2026

ProEssentials is the fastest WPF chart for large line data, 3-D surfaces, and 2-D contours — and the only one with AI that validates code against the compiled DLL plus smart queries knowledge files.” — Robert Dede

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Gigasoft Releases ProEssentials v10 with GPU Compute Shader Rendering, AI Code Validation Tool, and Published Five-Library WPF Chart Comparison

Gigasoft, Inc. has released ProEssentials v10.0.0.20, the latest version of its WPF and .NET charting component library. The release introduces four developments: more GPU compute shader rendering architecture, a new AI code validation system called pe_query.py, a new public API Explorer web application, and a new six-part technical comparison analyzing ProEssentials alongside SciChart, LightningChart, Syncfusion, and DevExpress.

What Is New in v10

ProEssentials v10 adds more Direct3D compute shader support, moving chart image construction from the CPU to the GPU. The rendering pipeline operates on demand — producing frames only when data changes rather than running a continuous loop. Gigasoft reports that the engine renders 100 million data points in approximately 15 milliseconds using a zero-copy data loading method (UseDataAtLocation) that reads the developer's existing array via pointer without duplication.

The release also includes pe_query.py, a Python-based AI assistance tool designed to work with Claude, ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, Gemini, and local AI models. The tool provides AI assistants with on-demand access to: (1) the complete ProEssentials API with ground truth validation, (2) 32 knowledge files covering architecture, patterns, and best practices, (3) 116 working code examples in C# and C++, (4) a 4 MB unified documentation JSON containing rich descriptions for every property, and (5) an 800-synonym feature index that maps natural language queries to exact API paths. The pe_query.py tool ties all of these resources together — enabling the AI not only to write validated code, but to intelligently extrapolate complete solutions for scenarios that do not exist in any example. The tool queries structured JSON data extracted directly from the compiled DLL binary — 1,104 properties, 1,260 methods, 40 events, 167 enumerations, and 15 structs — and validates every AI-generated property path before the developer sees it.

A new API Explorer at gigasoft.com/documentation provides a web-based interface where visitors can search terms and discover relevant properties, methods, events, and example code. The explorer is powered by the same pe_query.py engine and JSON data used by the AI assistance system.

A product overview video demonstrating the API Explorer and AI workflow is available at https://youtu.be/upaBahql7RA.

Published Comparison: Five WPF Chart Libraries Evaluated

Gigasoft has published a 2026 WPF Chart Library Comparison at gigasoft.com/why-proessentials. The analysis examines GPU rendering architecture, 100-million-point performance with working C# code, 3-D scientific chart type coverage, platform support, and AI developer tooling across all five libraries.

Among the findings documented in the comparison:

GPU Architecture — ProEssentials uses on-demand compute shader rendering. SciChart and LightningChart both use continuous rendering loops. Syncfusion and DevExpress default to CPU-based rendering.

Data Handling — ProEssentials' zero-copy method adds no memory overhead at any dataset size. SciChart duplicates data from float to double arrays. Syncfusion encounters memory limits at approximately 16 million points.

3-D Scientific Charts — ProEssentials covers 13 chart types including Delaunay triangulation and 4-D color mapping. SciChart covers 9. LightningChart covers 8. Syncfusion and DevExpress do not offer 3-D scientific charting.

AI Code Assistance — ProEssentials validates AI-generated code against the compiled DLL binary. SciChart provides a RAG-based documentation chatbot. Syncfusion offers MCP server extensions across its 145-control suite. LightningChart and DevExpress do not offer chart-specific AI tools.

Platform Coverage — ProEssentials supports WPF, WinForms, C++ MFC, Delphi VCL, and ActiveX from one native engine. No other library in the comparison covers all five.

Availability

ProEssentials v10 is available as an evaluation download at gigasoft.com. NuGet packages are published for WPF and WinForms targeting .NET 8.0 and .NET Framework 4.8. Gigasoft has been developing ProEssentials since 1993.



About Gigasoft, Inc.

Gigasoft, Inc., based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, develops ProEssentials, a GPU-accelerated charting component library for WPF, WinForms, C++ MFC, Delphi VCL, and ActiveX. The library is used in medical, industrial, scientific, defense, and financial applications worldwide. Technical support is provided directly by the engineering team.

Contact: Gigasoft, Inc. | (817) 431-8470 | gigasoft.com

