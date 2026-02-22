With Powerful Nor'easter Expected, Governor Mills Closes State Offices on Monday

February 22, 2026

With a powerful nor'easter expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Maine, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed statewide tomorrow, Monday, February 23, 2026.

The storm, part of a system forecast to hamper much of the Northeast, is expected to begin tonight and continue throughout the day Monday. According to the National Weather Service, parts of Maine could see between 7 and 14 inches of snow, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in some areas. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall and blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous travel.

"This nor'easter is expected to bring heavy snow and make for difficult travel conditions," said Governor Janet Mills. "I urge Maine people to take this storm seriously, limit travel if possible, and give snowfighters and first responders the room they need to keep our roads clear and our communities safe."

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.