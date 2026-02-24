Trigger Leads Legislation is a Win-Win for Consumers and Mortgage Industry

This legislation represents a thoughtful balance between protecting consumers from harassment and maintaining healthy competition in the mortgage marketplace.” — Dan Daniel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iSoftpull, a leading provider of soft credit pull solutions for the mortgage industry, today welcomed the signing of federal legislation that bans the sale of trigger leads – a practice that has long subjected mortgage applicants to unsolicited marketing calls and potential predatory lending tactics. To learn more about trigger leads go to https://www.isoftpull.com/finance/trigger-leads The newly signed law prohibits credit bureaus from selling consumer information generated when mortgage applicants authorize lenders to check their credit reports. This practice, known as "trigger leads," has enabled third-party companies to immediately contact borrowers with competing offers, often creating confusion and exposing consumers to fraud risks during a critical financial decision."This legislation represents a thoughtful balance between protecting consumers from harassment and maintaining healthy competition in the mortgage marketplace," said Dan Daniel, Founder of iSoftpull and credit reporting expert. "For years, homebuyers have been blindsided by unwanted solicitations at the exact moment they're trying to make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives. This ban removes that friction while still allowing lenders to compete fairly for business through transparent, consumer-initiated channels."The trigger leads practice has been particularly problematic because it operates without consumer knowledge or consent. When prospective borrowers apply for a mortgage and authorize a credit check, their information has been automatically sold to other lenders and lead aggregators, resulting in an immediate barrage of phone calls, emails, and mail solicitations.Industry advocates have raised concerns that these unsolicited contacts not only create consumer confusion but also open the door to scammers posing as legitimate lenders. The Federal Trade Commission has received thousands of complaints about trigger lead-related harassment and fraud."At iSoftpull, we've always believed that credit information should serve the consumer's interests first," Daniel continued. "This legislation doesn't prevent competition – it simply requires that competition happen on terms the consumer controls. Lenders can still reach borrowers through advertising, referrals, and other legitimate marketing channels. What they can't do anymore is exploit the credit reporting system to intercept customers mid-application."The ban enjoys broad bipartisan support and has been endorsed by consumer advocacy groups, credit unions, and community banks. Supporters argue that eliminating trigger leads will reduce borrower stress, decrease the risk of predatory lending, and create a more level playing field for smaller lenders who couldn't always afford to purchase these leads.iSoftpull provides soft credit pull technology that enables lenders to pre-qualify borrowers and assess creditworthiness without impacting credit scores or generating trigger leads, offering a consumer-friendly alternative that supports both lender efficiency and borrower privacy.About iSoftpulliSoftpull is a trusted provider of soft credit pull solutions designed to help mortgage lenders, financial institutions, and businesses make informed lending decisions while protecting consumer credit profiles. Founded by credit reporting expert Dan Daniel, iSoftpull is committed to advancing transparent, consumer-first credit practices across the financial services industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.