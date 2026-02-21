2/20/26 – ONE WEEK REMAINING TO TAKE 2026 RED HILL SURVEY

slider, slider Posted on Feb 20, 2026 in News Releases

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

ONE WEEK REMAINING TO TAKE 2026 RED HILL SURVEY

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i residents, including individuals who used the Navy water system around the time of the 2021 Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility fuel release – regardless of where they live now – still have time to take the 2026 Red Hill Survey.

In January, the Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) launched the 10-minute survey on public awareness of events surrounding the Red Hill fuel spill and community understanding of ongoing issues and related concerns. Survey responses will be used to develop DLNR’s new public information and education program on remediation phases at Red Hill.

Interested participants have until February 28, 2026, to provide their input.

DLNR has contracted Anthology Research, a Hawaiʻi-based market research firm, to help gather community responses. The survey is available online at:

To ensure a cross-section of the population is represented, the survey was also mailed to randomly selected O‘ahu residents starting January 20, 2026.

For mail recipients: If your household received a survey packet by mail, please return the completed form in the postage-paid envelope or complete the survey online using your unique 8-digit code before February 28. These randomly selected households are vital for ensuring a scientifically representative cross-section of the community is included.

All responses will be anonymous and only a summary of total responses will be reported. No identifying information will be connected to participant responses.

If you have any questions about this survey or are having difficulty accessing the online link, please contact Anthology Research, a Finn Partners Company, at 808-544-3024 or at [email protected].

About the Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative

The Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative (WAI) team within the DLNR coordinates with state, county, federal, and partner entities to advance the initiatives set forth in the findings and recommendations of the WAI working group’s November 2023 report. As part of those initiatives, the WAI team is tasked with providing public information about the ongoing cleanup at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and restoration of Oʻahu’s groundwater resources.

For more information, see Act 197, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2025.

