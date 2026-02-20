Statement from the City of Lawrence on Recent ICE Activity

Many Lawrence residents are experiencing fear and frustration following Tuesday’s ICE activity in our community. Many of us are worried about our personal safety as well as the safety of our loved ones and our neighbors.

Lawrence must remain a community where every resident feels safe accessing city services, reporting crimes, seeking medical care, attending school, and enjoying our city — regardless of immigration status. That commitment is part of the tight fabric of our community and reflects our shared values. Our collective goal is to ensure all residents are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of immigration status or background.

Staying connected to trusted community networks and sharing accurate information is essential to keeping one another safe. Lawrence needs to be a place where you can safely reach out to the City when you need help with City services – including calling 911 in an emergency. When people are afraid to call 911 or seek help, it can lead to serious consequences — including the perpetuation of criminal activity, a lack of justice for victims, and increased fear within immigrant communities.

We remain committed to maintaining trust and ensuring that all residents can engage with services and staff without fear.

Here are some ways to access services/information on our website if it makes you more comfortable to connect with City services online or through a phone call.

You can engage with City services via our website, lawrenceks.gov. You have the ability to translate all website material using the box at the bottom of each webpage.

If you need assistance with City utilities, you can use our online chat agent anytime 24/7 at lawrenceks.gov/utility-billing.

You can call 911 to get emergency services. Our emergency dispatch offers translation so callers can receive help in their preferred language.

You can call (785) 832-3000 to reach out to non-emergency city services, like utility billing, questions for other departments, etc.

Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility. The City of Lawrence does not direct, control, or coordinate federal immigration operations. Our local police department is focused on public safety, community trust, and solving local crimes.

We are in communication with community partners and public safety officials to understand the impact this activity is having on our community, and those conversations will continue

Lawrence’s strength has always come from the diversity, resilience, and contributions of the people who call our community home. We are committed to ensuring that every person in Lawrence is treated with dignity and respect.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

