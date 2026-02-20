Weekly Traffic Update: February 20, 2026

Fall Creek area street maintenance to resume February 23

Beginning Monday, February 23, City contractors will resume work in the Fall Creek area for work associated with the City’s 2025 Street Maintenance Program. Crews will close westbound Tomahawk Dr. from Kasold Dr. to Fall Creek Rd.

The City anticipates this closure to end March 6, pending weather or other delays.

Nottingham Rd. street maintenance work to resume February 23

Beginning Monday, February 23, City contractors will resume work in the Nottingham Rd. area for work associated with the City’s 2025 Street Maintenance Program. Crews will perform work along Huntington Rd., Nottingham Rd., and Calvin Dr., maintaining local access to properties.

The City anticipates this work to be completed in late-April, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov