Traffic shift to temporary bridge at Laieloa Stream Bridge Thursday, Feb. 26

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of a traffic pattern shift along Kamehameha Highway at the Laieloa Stream Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 26 in support of bridge replacement work.

Crews will fully close Kamehameha Highway in both directions on either side of Laieloa Stream Bridge to install signage and barriers that will divert traffic toward the temporary bridge structure. This will take place between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on the amount of preparation work needed outside of the roadway. Work to complete this transition is expected to take 10 minutes. This traffic pattern is anticipated to be in place through January 2027.

Remaining work on this project includes replacement and construction of new permanent bridge structure, repaving, guardrail and striping installations, removal of temporary structure, and landscaping work. The estimated completion date of this project is April 2027, weather permitting.

For further updates, please visit the project website at: https://laieloabridge.com/ or call the 24-hour hotline at 808-476-0490.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

