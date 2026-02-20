Intermittent road closures on Hāna Highway for rock scaling work

Main, News Posted on Feb 20, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures at mile marker 14.9 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) for rock scaling work next week.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 27, there will be intermittent holds of traffic in both directions for around 15 to 20 minutes. This is to allow for rocks and debris to be cleared from the roadway. There will no additional holds of traffic until the queue has been cleared. The work zone at mile marker 14.9 is in the area between Honomanu and Nuaʻailua.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

