Hanwha AeroTechnix Completes First CFM-7B Engine Teardown for Stratton Aviation

Completion reinforces strategic growth in aftermarket services and technical execution

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanwha AeroTechnix announced today the successful completion of its first CFM-7B engine teardown for Stratton Aviation, marking a key milestone in the company’s expanding maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities and its growing relationship with Stratton.

The teardown was completed by Hanwha AeroTechnix’s technical team in accordance with applicable quality, safety, and regulatory requirements. The program reflects the company’s continued investment in technical expertise, operational readiness, and customer-focused execution within the global aviation aftermarket.

Milestone in Capability Expansion

Completion of the first -7B teardown demonstrates Hanwha AeroTechnix’s ability to support increasingly complex engine programs while maintaining high standards of reliability and transparency for customers. The project further reinforces the company’s strategic focus on building long-term partnerships with operators, lessors, and aftermarket stakeholders.

Executive and Customer Perspectives

“Successfully completing our first -7B teardown for Stratton Aviation is an important milestone for Hanwha AeroTechnix,” said Jeff Lewis, CEO of Hanwha AeroTechnix. “It reflects the confidence our customers place in our team and capabilities, and it underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality maintenance solutions that support our partners’ operational objectives.”

Stratton Aviation highlighted the collaboration and execution of the project. “This first -7B teardown represents a strong start to our work with Hanwha AeroTechnix,” said Nicole Sobers, Vice President of CFM Engines, at Stratton Aviation. “Their team demonstrated professionalism, technical capability, and a strong focus on quality throughout the process.”

Ongoing Commitment to the Aftermarket

Hanwha AeroTechnix continues to expand its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global aviation aftermarket, guided by a focus on operational excellence, safety, and long‑term customer trust. Through ongoing investment in people, processes, and technical capability, the company is strengthening its ability to support customers across the engine lifecycle with consistent, high‑quality execution.

As operators and asset owners navigate an increasingly complex maintenance environment, Hanwha AeroTechnix remains committed to delivering dependable solutions, transparent collaboration, and responsive support that help customers maximize asset value and operational reliability.

About Hanwha AeroTechnix

Hanwha AeroTechnix is a provider of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, supporting customers across the global aerospace industry. The company is committed to delivering high standards of quality, safety, and operational excellence, with a strong focus on precision, reliability, and continuous improvement.

Through experienced technical teams and rigorous maintenance practices, Hanwha AeroTechnix supports the performance and lifecycle management of critical aviation assets, helping customers maintain safety, efficiency, and long-term value. Backed by a culture of accountability and innovation, the company partners closely with operators, lessors, and industry stakeholders to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace aftermarket.

To learn more, visit https://www.hanwha-aerotechnix.com/

About Stratton Aviation

Stratton Aviation is a global commercial aviation aftermarket company specializing in the acquisition, teardown, repair, and distribution of aircraft and engine components. We provide airlines, MROs, leasing companies, and trading partners with high-quality used serviceable material (USM) and cost-effective aftermarket solutions.

Through a fully integrated platform spanning asset acquisition, aircraft disassembly, repair management, exchange programs, and global distribution, Stratton manages the complete lifecycle of aviation assets. Stratton also operates a dual-certified FAA and EASA Part 145 repair station, supporting component maintenance and regulatory compliance across global markets.

With operations across North America and Europe, Stratton combines technical expertise, operational execution, and global logistics capabilities to deliver reliable parts solutions that extend asset life cycles and support customers worldwide.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.