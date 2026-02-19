MPD Arrests Division Avenue Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a Robbery (Snatch) that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the victim was approached by the suspect while walking in the 400 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The suspect instructed the female victim to make a specific phone call. Once the victim complied, the suspect subsequently snatched the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 22-year-old Kevin Syrkes, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25169058

