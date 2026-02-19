MPD Arrests Division Avenue Robbery Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a Robbery (Snatch) that occurred in Northeast.
On Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the victim was approached by the suspect while walking in the 400 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The suspect instructed the female victim to make a specific phone call. Once the victim complied, the suspect subsequently snatched the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene.
On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 22-year-old Kevin Syrkes, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).
CCN: 25169058
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.