Bren Simmers named provincial Poet Laureate

CANADA, February 19 - Prince Edward Island welcomes Bren Simmers as its new Poet Laureate, continuing a long-standing tradition of literary leadership in the province.

The Poet Laureate promotes poetry, literacy, and the literary arts across the province. In her new role, Simmers will bring her own voice and approach to the position, while engaging Island residents.

“The position of Poet Laureate affirms the importance of the literary arts within our Island’s cultural landscape. Bren Simmers will be a strong ambassador for poetry and the literary arts in our province.” — Honourable Wassim Salamoun, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island

Bren Simmers is an award-winning poet and author of five books. Her work is rooted in a sense of place and explores relationships between people, land, and memory. She has received numerous local, regional and national awards in recognition of her writing and contributions to Canadian literature.

“We are confident Bren will inspire Islanders through her deep connection to place and story. She plays an important role in supporting literacy, creativity, and cultural engagement, encouraging Islanders of all ages to explore literature in meaningful ways.” — Minister of Education and Early Years Robin Croucher

The Poet Laureate program is administered by the PEI Public Library Service. Poets Laureate are selected through a peer assessment process and appointed by the Minister of Education and Early Years. Simmers succeeds outgoing Poet Laureate Tanya Davis, who has just completed her term.

“I also want to extend a sincere thanks to outgoing Poet Laureate Tanya Davis for her contributions and dedication to PEI’s literary community over the past three years.” said minister Croucher.

Learn more about the Poet Laureate program and past Poets Laureate.

Media contact:

Carleigh MacLeod

Department of Education and Early Years

carleighmacleod@gov.pe.ca