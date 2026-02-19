Suspects Sought in H Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating suspects in an assault with a dangerous weapon (bottle) that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at approximately 6:12 p.m., the suspects and the victim were involved in a verbal argument inside of an establishment in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast. During the argument, one of the suspects assaulted the victim; the second suspect struck the victim with a bottle, and then both suspects fled the scene. The victim was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26021659

