MPD Arrests Suspect in Naylor Road Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.
On Saturday, January 14, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, took property from the victim, and then fled the scene.
On Thursday, February 18, 2026, 33-year-old Michael Collins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. At the time of the arrest, a handgun was recovered.
CCN: 26020773
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.