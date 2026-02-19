Inside the Feinberg Curriculum: The MD Program

Medical education at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine is constantly evolving, preparing future physicians for a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Through a collaborative learning environment, meaningful mentorship and early clinical exposure, students are supported as they develop the knowledge, skills, and professional identity necessary for careers in medicine.

A core strength of the MD curriculum is its focus on evidence-based medicine, equipping students to ask critical questions and evaluate emerging sources of clinical knowledge — from scientific literature and data to the growing role of artificial intelligence in patient care. This video explores how Feinberg’s approach connects scientific discovery with clinical practice, preparing future physician leaders to advance patient-centered care and improve human health.