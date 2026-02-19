Memory loss: What's normal and what's not

Losing your keys.

Forgetting why you came into a room.

Repeating stories or getting lost in familiar places.

If these have happened to you or a loved one, you might wonder: Is this normal or could it be the first sign of dementia?

Mild trouble with memory is quite common as we age. Such problems might be frustrating, but if they are infrequent and don’t impact your daily routine, it’s generally nothing to fear.

Constant or worsening memory issues could indicate a serious issue.

Here are some examples of age-related forgetfulness, as well as signs of memory loss you shouldn’t ignore:

Common age-related memory issues

Occasional forgetfulness: Misplacing or losing common items. Forgetting a conversation you might have had recently, but when reminded, it comes back to you.

Misplacing or losing common items. Forgetting a conversation you might have had recently, but when reminded, it comes back to you. Struggling to recall a name or word: This “tip-of-the-tongue” problem is common with age, especially words you don’t use every day. You may find the word pops into your head later when you no longer need it!

This “tip-of-the-tongue” problem is common with age, especially words you don’t use every day. You may find the word pops into your head later when you no longer need it! Forgetting why you came into a room: If you can backtrack your steps and recall the reason, this isn’t worrisome. For instance, try to focus on why you got up from the couch before walking into the kitchen.

If you can backtrack your steps and recall the reason, this isn’t worrisome. For instance, try to focus on why you got up from the couch before walking into the kitchen. Slower learning and processing: Needing a little more time to learn how to do something new is not unusual for older adults.

Needing a little more time to learn how to do something new is not unusual for older adults. Difficulty multitasking: Doing several things at once — having a conversation while watching television and reading the newspaper — can be tougher at 75 than it was at 25.

Doing several things at once — having a conversation while watching television and reading the newspaper — can be tougher at 75 than it was at 25. Neglecting to carry out a task: Forgetting an item on your shopping list or a job on your spouse’s “to-do” list but then remembering it later.

Memory loss that’s not normal

Repeating things within a short period: The most concerning sign of a memory disorder is when someone repeats questions, statements or stories over a short period — or even within the same conversation. This is typically noticed by family and friends.

The most concerning sign of a memory disorder is when someone repeats questions, statements or stories over a short period — or even within the same conversation. This is typically noticed by family and friends. Forgetting conversations and new information: This includes details of the encounter or not remembering that you even had a conversation.

This includes details of the encounter or not remembering that you even had a conversation. Misplacing things frequently: Although occasionally forgetting your phone is OK, it can be cause for concern when you lose things on a regular basis, especially valuable items in a public place.

Although occasionally forgetting your phone is OK, it can be cause for concern when you lose things on a regular basis, especially valuable items in a public place. Uncharacteristic behavior: People who develop dementia may have a drastic change in behavior, and their judgment may become impaired. (These changes may occur even in the absence of obvious memory problems seen in some types of dementia, so they’re especially difficult to recognize as a dementia early on.)

People who develop dementia may have a drastic change in behavior, and their judgment may become impaired. (These changes may occur even in the absence of obvious memory problems seen in some types of dementia, so they’re especially difficult to recognize as a dementia early on.) Struggling with familiar tasks: Some examples of this include keeping up with housework, working an appliance, using a cell phone or following a recipe.

Some examples of this include keeping up with housework, working an appliance, using a cell phone or following a recipe. Confusion about place and time: Getting lost when driving to familiar places is a red flag. So is confusion about the date, year or season.

Getting lost when driving to familiar places is a red flag. So is confusion about the date, year or season. Inability to function independently: People experiencing mild impairment of cognitive function may still live on their own. But with dementia, they will no longer be able to care for themselves — they may forget to eat, take medications or pay bills, among other tasks.

What to do if you think you have a memory problem

If you suspect you or a loved one has a memory problem, the first step is to talk to your primary care doctor or geriatrician right away. They may refer you to a specialist for further evaluation.

Remember: It’s important to seek medical attention at the earliest signs of a problem, rather than waiting for cognitive function to deteriorate. This is especially true now, as new disease-modifying therapies are available — but only for those in the early stage of Alzheimer’s Disease.