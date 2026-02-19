Hat Creek Construction Highlight 2025 Construction & Aggregate Impact

The Hat Creek Construction values are Teamwork, Pride, Respect, Reputation, Community

BURNEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Hat Creek Construction & Materials , Inc. (Hat Creek Construction), a vertically integrated, family-owned company producing raw materials and constructing projects throughout California and Nevada, announced its 2025 impact.Last year, the company contributed to public safety, environmental sustainability, and economic growth through critical infrastructure projects in five California counties (Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Mono). They created/sustained 185 jobs, distributed nearly $16 million in payroll, and nearly $110 million in revenue, the largest in company history.They shipped a total of 165,500 tons of asphalt mix out of their plants and another 149,000 tons of aggregates for a grand total of over 314,400 tons. The company recycled 131,500 tons of asphalt (the equivalent of paving 168 lane miles).“2025 was a strong year of execution and strategic positioning,” said Perry Thompson, CEO of Hat Creek Construction & Materials. “We advanced critical expansion projects through the permitting process and set a company record for local work completed and revenue generated. Our team set records in production and delivered every project on or ahead of schedule: that consistency matters, and it positions us well for growth.”The company’s podcast, North State Rocks , continues to grow and celebrate the region. From wolf wildlife management to the launch and growth of Black Bear Diner, each episode brings you face-to-face with local heroes, hard-working entrepreneurs, and passionate community leaders who are building the next chapter of the region’s legacy. More than a podcast, it celebrates the North State’s shared history and future.“In 2026, we're focused on market conditions aligning with our permitting and infrastructure investments,” said Thompson. “Through our podcast and community engagement, we've deepened our relationships with the North State and listened to what our neighbors care about: economic stability, jobs, and sustainable growth in our region. That connection informs our strategic decisions. We're prepared to move decisively when the time is right, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead. Our foundation is solid, our team is ready, and the North State's future is bright.”Hat Creek also plans to hire several new positions, including shop and Journeyman-level semi-truck mechanics, quality control technician, IT specialist, and dispatcher, with family-sustaining wages, medical benefits, and a 401(k) match. Interested candidates should monitor the website and social media for upcoming employment announcements.# # #Hat Creek Construction & Materials, Inc. is a vertically integrated, family-owned company based in Burney, California. Established in 1972, they produce raw materials (rock products, asphalt, and concrete) and construct public, environmental, and commercial projects throughout California.Many operations remain in-house: they own quarries, crush rock, process and produce various rock products, and deliver the aggregate on their trucks to their construction projects. Their competitive advantage is also rooted in making business decisions based on the core values of Teamwork, Pride, Respect, Reputation, and Community, ensuring they deliver quality that meets customers' demands. Active in the community, they support local events and organizations that build character, work ethic, and entrepreneurship.They also host a regional podcast, North State Rocks, exploring the vibrant communities and interesting neighbors that make the North State a great place to live, work, and play. Each episode brings you face-to-face with local heroes, hard-working entrepreneurs, and passionate community leaders who are writing the next chapter of the North State's legacy.Learn more at HatCreekConstruction.com and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

