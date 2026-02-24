Castles Technology Selects Bright Pattern to Modernize Global Customer Support

Global payment provider to deploy AI-powered omnichannel platform across customer support operations

Modern payment technology requires equally modern customer service infrastructure.” — Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , a leader in AI-powered, 100% native omnichannel contact center software, today announced that Castles Technology, a global leader in Android payment acceptance devices, has selected Bright Pattern’s AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform to support its customer service operations worldwide. The new solution will replace Castles Technology’s existing system and integrate with its Matrix42 service management platform to deliver a more unified and responsive customer experience.Castles Technology, a leading Android SmartPOS provider serving retail, hospitality, petroleum, convenience, and travel sectors, required a modern, scalable contact center platform capable of supporting its growing global customer base and increasingly complex service requirements.“Our merchants rely on Castles Technology payment solutions to process millions of transactions every day across retail, hospitality, and transportation sectors worldwide,” said Jean-Philippe Niedergang, Acting Group CEO and EMEA-PACIFIC-LATAM CEO at Castles Technology. “We needed a contact center platform that could match the mission-critical nature of our payment systems while giving us the flexibility to scale globally. Bright Pattern’s omnichannel capabilities, AI-driven automation, and seamless Matrix42 integration will help our support teams resolve issues faster and deliver the level of service our customers expect. This modernization is an important step in our customer experience strategy.”“Modern payment technology requires equally modern customer service infrastructure,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Castles Technology operates in a fast-moving, global environment, and our platform provides the flexibility, intelligence, and scalability needed to support that growth.”The Bright Pattern implementation will provide Castles Technology with:-AI-driven automation: Conversational AI, intelligent routing, real-time transcription, interaction summaries, and sentiment analysis-Omnichannel support: Integrated voice, email, SMS, chat, social media, and messaging channels with full interaction context-Matrix42 integration: Direct connectivity with Castles Technology’s service management platform for a unified view of customer interactions and workflows-Cloud-based scalability: SaaS architecture designed to support distributed teams and global operations-Unified agent desktop: Complete interaction histories to improve first-contact resolution and reduce handling times-Advanced analytics: Reporting across customer interactions to support data-driven decision-making and continuous improvementCastles Technology selected Bright Pattern for its native cloud architecture, built-in AI capabilities, open integration framework, competitive total cost of ownership, and faster implementation timeline.ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com ABOUT CASTLES TECHNOLOGYCastles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, delivering secure, reliable, and innovative Android-based payment terminals and services that enable a seamless payment experience. The company partners with thousands of customers worldwide, including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs. It has deployed millions of POS terminals to support retailers of every size, from local businesses to global enterprises.As a pioneering Android payment acceptance solution provider, Castles Technology combines powerful device performance with advanced security and localized market expertise, ensuring global reach with strong regional support. Backed by more than 30 years of industry experience, Castles Technology’s global network of payment experts continually innovates to anticipate, shape, and advance the future of commerce.Driven by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Castles Technology aims to create meaningful, long-term impact through its products, services, and operations, supporting smarter commerce, responsible technology, and a stronger payment ecosystem.For more information, visit https://www.castlestech.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.