Mobility City Joins Florida Assisted Living Association as Associate Member

Mobility City expands its assisted living engagement through association alignment, reinforcing its commitment to safety, service, and quality care.

We look forward to working alongside Mobility City to elevate the assisted living profession and strengthen the future of care and services across Florida.” — Alberta Granger, CEO, Florida Assisted Living Association

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City , the nation’s largest mobility equipment service franchise, has joined the Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) as an Associate Member, further strengthening its presence within the assisted living industry and expanding its engagement with care providers across Florida.For more than 30 years, FALA has represented hundreds of assisted living facilities and adult family care homes statewide. Mobility City’s Associate Membership reflects the organization’s continued commitment to supporting assisted living providers through quality care, regulatory excellence, and operational best practices.“As we continue to grow nationally, it is important that we remain closely aligned with the organizations that support assisted living providers on the front lines of care,” said Vinny Baratta, cofounder and chief operating officer of Mobility City Holdings. “Joining FALA is another step in expanding how we serve communities that rely on safe, reliable mobility solutions every day.”Mobility City provides on-site mobility equipment repair , maintenance, rental, sales, and sanitization services designed to support resident safety, reduce equipment downtime, and promote independence. The company serves seniors, veterans, and individuals recovering from injury through a service-first model that emphasizes professionalism, responsiveness, and compliance.“Our mission has always been centered on dignity, independence, and improving quality of life,” said Diane Baratta, founder and chief executive officer of Mobility City Holdings. “By continuing to build relationships within the assisted living industry, we are finding new ways to support providers and the residents they serve, while staying true to why Mobility City was founded in the first place.”“I am grateful for the trust Mobility City has placed in FALA and for its support of our mission,” said Alberta Granger, chief executive officer of the Florida Assisted Living Association. “As FALA moves forward, we look forward to working alongside Mobility City to elevate the assisted living profession and strengthen the future of care and services across Florida.”The FALA membership builds on Mobility City’s broader institutional engagement, including its nationwide VA Federal Supply Schedule contract, as the company continues to expand partnerships that allow it to serve populations with complex mobility needs.Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Mobility City operates a growing national network of locally owned locations serving communities across the United States.For more information, visit www.mobilitycity.com

