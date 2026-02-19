SeniorCRE® Launches Exclusive Pilot Program for Multi-Location Senior Care Operators

Revolutionary AI-Powered Platform Replaces Legacy Systems with Zero Implementation Timeline—Limited to 5-7 Operators with 10+ Communities

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeniorCRE® today announced the opening of an exclusive pilot program for its groundbreaking Operator Platform, the senior care industry's first fully integrated, AI-native management system that eliminates implementation timelines entirely. The company is accepting applications from 5-7 multi-location operators with portfolios of 10 or more communities to participate in this transformative pilot.

Unlike legacy platforms such as PointClickCare®, MatrixCare®, and Yardi®—which require 3-6 months of implementation, extensive IT resources, and costly middleware integration—SeniorCRE is operational within hours of account creation. Operators log in, add their first community, and every module from electronic medication administration records (eMAR) to financial reporting to AI-powered predictive analytics becomes immediately functional with their own data.

"We've fundamentally reimagined what senior care technology should be," said John Hauber, Founder & CEO at SeniorCRE®. "Operators shouldn't spend six months and hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get a system running. They should spend that time caring for residents. Our platform makes that possible."

What Makes SeniorCRE® Different

The SeniorCRE® Operator Platform consolidates 35+ critical operational modules into a single, cohesive system:

• Clinical Operations: Full eMAR, care planning, ADL tracking, wound management, infection control, and clinical assessments across 40+ integrated clinical tables

• Financial & Accounting Suite: Complete general ledger, billing, budgeting, trust accounts, Medicaid billing, and compliance reporting across 20+ financial tables

• Workforce Management: Scheduling, certifications, training, performance management, payroll integration, and AI-powered predictive turnover analytics

• Compliance & Regulatory: QAPI tracking, F-tag regulatory lookup, state-specific requirements, and automated audit management

• AI Intelligence Layer: 26+ specialized AI assistants providing predictive analytics, natural language navigation, and actionable insights from day one.

The platform's white-label architecture ensures complete data sovereignty, with each operator receiving an isolated, branded environment protected by institutional-grade security including HIPAA-compliant PHI handling, row-level data isolation, and immutable audit trails.

Pilot Program Details

SeniorCRE® is accepting applications from a limited cohort of 5-7 senior care operators that meet the following criteria:

• Portfolio Size: Minimum of 10 communities under management

• Operational Complexity: Multi-location operations across one or more states

• Technology Readiness: Commitment to comprehensive platform adoption across clinical, financial, and operational workflows

• Strategic Partnership: Willingness to provide feedback and participate in refinement of onboarding processes

The pilot program will run for 8 weeks, with phased rollouts covering core operations, clinical workflows, financial systems, and AI-powered intelligence capabilities. Participating operators will receive white-glove onboarding support and priority access to product development roadmap input.

"The senior care industry has been underserved by technology for decades," added John Hauber. "Operators are managing billion-dollar portfolios with systems that were designed for single communities in the 1990s. This pilot represents the future of senior care operations—unified, intelligent, and purpose-built for the complexity of modern multi-site operators."

How to Apply

Qualified operators interested in participating in the SeniorCRE® Pilot Program should submit applications by March 15, 2026. Applications should include company overview, portfolio details, current technology stack, and organizational goals for platform adoption.

About SeniorCRE®

SeniorCRE® is a unified SaaS platform that modernizes fragmented senior living and care real estate and operations by connecting capital, transactions, and operations in one secure system. Purpose-built for assisted living, memory care, independent living, skilled nursing, and CCRCs, SeniorCRE® helps teams underwrite faster, close sooner, and operate with confidence.

About HavenCo, LLC

HavenCo, LLC is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, and SeniorCRE®. Based in Dallas, Texas, HavenCo builds technologically enabled services and capital solutions that strengthen the senior living and care ecosystem—from brokerage and advisory to investments, operations support, and software.

