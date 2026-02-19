Opia Launches Client Gift Concierge to Modernize Client Giving for Real Estate Professionals

Purpose-built platform replaces manual gifting with instant, compliant, and retention-focused rewards

Client Gift Concierge simplifies gifting into something agents can execute in seconds without sacrificing personalization or accountability.” — Jim Vinyard, Opia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opia , a global sales promotion agency, announces the launch of its Client Gift Concierge™, a premium-built digital gifting and retention platform specifically designed for real estate and other service professionals.Client Gift Concierge addresses one of the most persistent challenges in real estate: delivering thoughtful, timely client gifts without the friction, compliance risk, and manual effort that often derail client appreciation gifts. Built on Opia’s 20 years of experience in promotions, incentives, and regulatory compliance, the platform enables agents to send digital client gifts instantly -- whether at the closing table or to mark key milestones -- while maintaining full tracking and documentation.The platform will officially debut at the Keller Williams Family Reunion, to be held February 21–24, 2026 at the Georgia World Congress Center.Key benefits of Client Gift Concierge include:- Ease of use for on-the-spot gifting and scheduled reminders- Customization to align gifts with client preferences and milestone moments- Automated tracking and compliance to reduce risk and administrative burden- Retention-driven design to support repeat business and referral- Environmentally friendly by eliminating plastic waste“Client gifting plays a powerful role in retention and referrals, but too often it’s treated as an afterthought because the process is cumbersome,” said Jim Vinyard, Opia’s Director of Business Development USA. “Client Gift Concierge simplifies gifting into something agents can execute in seconds without sacrificing personalization or accountability.”The platform offers access to more than 250 premier gift card options (more will be added regularly), automatic delivery, and built-in tracking, helping agents stay connected to clients long after the transaction closes.The Client Gift Concierge platform reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior: In 2025, digital gift cards accounted for over 60% of total market share globally, due in large part to their security, convenience, and instant delivery.To celebrate the launch, Opia will offer a limited-time promotion during the Keller Williams Family Reunion. Any real estate professionals who sign up on the Client Gift Concierge website by February 24, 2026, will be entered into a random drawing to win a $250 digital gift card or account credit. The promotion will highlight the platform’s ease of use, demonstrating how quickly agents can send a gift, even at the closing table.Following its initial adoption in real estate, Opia plans to explore expanding the platform into additional service-based verticals, including automotive, insurance, and other relationship-driven industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.