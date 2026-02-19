QCS Integrates Click-Ins' Visual Intelligence Platform to Transform Auto Claims Processing

QCS integrates Click-Ins' Visual AI to streamline auto claims, reduce customer churn, and drive higher CSI scores for a superior customer experience

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Claims Solutions (QCS), a leading provider of innovative claims management and technology, today announced its integration with Click-Ins' cutting-edge visual intelligence platform, bringing unprecedented speed and accuracy to automotive damage assessment.The integration leverages Click-Ins' advanced AI-powered visual intelligence to deliver nearly instantaneous damage detection and recognition, complete with precise measurements, part-level severity analysis, and intuitive multi-colored polygon overlays that clearly identify affected areas. This technological advancement represents a significant leap forward in streamlining the claims process while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy."The integration of Click-Ins' visual intelligence platform into our claims ecosystem creates an advantage for our employees, our clients, and their customers," said Steve Bruce of QCS. "We're now able to provide customers, shops and adjusters with near real-time damage assessments that include granular detail down to the individual part level. Click-Ins technology makes it immediately clear what's damaged and how severe it is, dramatically increasing the visibility and documentation of damages." Our partners can now rely on our best-in-class team working with Click-Ins new damage detection features.The Click-Ins platform analyzes vehicle damage photographs and automatically generates comprehensive assessments with color-coded visual overlays that distinguish between different damage classifications that measures each damage independent of each other. This allows claims professionals to quickly understand every claim to make faster decisions while shrinking the supplement."This technology doesn't just make claims faster—it makes them better," Bruce added. "The precision of the measurements and the clarity of the visual presentation mean we can deliver more accurate estimates, reduce supplement rates, and ultimately provide a superior experience for policyholders when they need us most."Josh Parsons, CEO of Click-Ins, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership. "Our visual intelligence platform was built to solve one of the insurance industry's most persistent challenges: how to assess vehicle damage quickly without sacrificing accuracy," said Parsons. "By partnering with QCS, we're bringing this technology to a broader market and demonstrating how AI can enhance human expertise rather than replace it."Parsons continued, "The multi-colored polygon overlays and part-level severity detection aren't just flashy features—they represent a fundamental shift in how claims professionals can work.What used to take hours of manual inspection and documentation now happens in seconds, freeing adjusters to focus on customer service and complex decision-making where their expertise truly matters."The QCS and Click-Ins integration is available immediately to QCS clients and represents both companies' ongoing commitment to leveraging best-in-class technology to advance the claims industry.About Quality Claims SolutionsQuality Claims Solutions (QCS) provides comprehensive claims management technology and services to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insured organizations nationwide.About Click-InsClick-Ins is a leading provider of visual intelligence solutions for the insurance industry, specializing in AI-powered damage detection and assessment technology.Media Contact: Jordan Walters, Click-Ins, 317-965-8790, jordan@click-ins.com

