Prime Minister Golob: "A hospice is a safe place"

SLOVENIA, February 18 - In a statement to the media, he noted that saying farewell to life had long been a topic avoided in public discourse. He expressed his gratitude that recent public debate has finally given the issue the attention it deserves.

»Palliative care is provided by public healthcare institutions across Slovenia, but a hospice represents something different. It is a safe place to which any of us can turn when we know that life is drawing to a close. Ljubhospic can truly serve as a model of how to make this process — which awaits us all sooner or later — dignified,« said the Prime Minister. He added that, at national level, this area had previously been inadequately regulated. He expressed his gratitude to the City Municipality of Ljubljana, which has so far supported the house, as well as to the Strategic Health Council and the Ministry of a Solidarity-Based Future, which have worked together to integrate social, healthcare and spiritual care into a coherent framework and place it under state responsibility.

»Now is the time for the state to assume responsibility through budget funding and ensure that good practice is available throughout Slovenia,« he said. He also stressed that people should be able to spend their final days as close as possible to home, which is particularly important for their loved ones.

Illness does not choose its victims, he added, emphasising that care for those at the end of life is a reflection of a humane society. »For this reason, together with the Ministry of a Solidarity-Based Future, we are preparing the establishment of a public institution, Hospic Slovenia. Within the next two — and no later than four — years, it will ensure that people across the country have access to services such as those currently available at Ljubhospic. At present, this service is available only in Ljubljana, even though the house is open to all. Our aim is to extend this example of good practice across Slovenia — something we can be proud of and that upholds our dignity,« he said.

Marjan Sedej, Director of Lekarna Ljubljana, outlined the work of Ljubhospic over the past decade. »In the past ten years, 2,032 people have spent their final days in this house. We have organised several hundred family conferences and, through bereavement support programmes, provided hope and comfort to 8,238 relatives,« he said. »What is particularly significant is that approximately 60 per cent of those cared for here come from outside Ljubljana, representing virtually all regions of Slovenia, while around 40 per cent are from the Ljubljana region,« he added. He also noted that the average age of those who died last year was just over 60, with oncology patients accounting for the largest share — 82 per cent.

Dr Erik Brecelj, Head of the Strategic Health Council, said that Slovenia currently has only one hospice. »Although we often speak about healthcare, our true commitment is shown by how we care for those who are leaving us,« he said, adding that Ljubhospic sets an important example. He expressed the hope that every region in Slovenia would have its own hospice in future.