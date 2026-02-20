Smile Hair Clinic Completes Certified Aesthetic and Cosmetic Practices Training Program

Aesthetic and Cosmetic Practices Training Program

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The program targeted physicians and focused on strengthening clinical competence in aesthetic medicine Smile Hair Clinic has successfully completed its Certified Aesthetic and Cosmetic Practices Training Program, developed in line with the Ministry of Health’s Certified Training Framework.Designed for physicians, the program focused on improving both theoretical knowledge and clinical competence in aesthetic and cosmetic applications. Its curriculum was structured around current scientific approaches, patient safety principles, and standardized medical practices.Clinic expands its education portfolio beyond hair transplantation Known internationally for its work in hair transplantation and its diverse patient portfolio, Smile Hair Clinic has strengthened its educational activities in the field of aesthetic and cosmetic medicine with this program. The clinic had previously delivered a Certified Hair Transplant Practitioner Training Program , gaining experience in structured medical education for healthcare professionals.The newly completed program builds on this background and represents Smile Hair Clinic’s second certified training initiative.Conducted under the leadership of Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Mehmet Reşat Arpacı and in accordance with national healthcare training standards, the program lasted a total of 93 hours, including 58 hours of theoretical training and 35 hours of hands-on clinical practice.A total of six physicians who successfully completed the program were awarded their certificates.Dr. Gökay Bilgin stated:“At Smile Hair Clinic, we believe that advancing aesthetic medicine requires more than technical expertise. Through structured, certified training programs aligned with national standards, we aim to strengthen physicians’ clinical confidence, reinforce patient safety principles, and contribute to consistent, evidence-based medical practice. Supporting the continuous professional development of healthcare professionals remains one of our core priorities.”Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan added:“Education is one of the most powerful tools for ensuring long-term quality in medical practice. By investing in certified and structured training programs, we aim not only to share our clinical experience but also to help establish higher standards in aesthetic and cosmetic medicine. Our goal is to contribute to a safer, more consistent, and scientifically grounded practice environment for both physicians and patients.”Holding TEMOS A-Rated accreditation, Smile Hair Clinic positions its education initiatives as part of its broader commitment to quality assurance and patient safety. Building on its experience in certified training in hair restoration, the clinic aims to contribute to consistent, evidence-based practice and continuous professional development within the field of medical aesthetics.

