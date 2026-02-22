CTI Pushes for a Shift from Challenge-Based Models to Long-Term Trader Retention

With most funded traders leaving within months, CTI says the future of prop trading lies in retention, support, and real career building.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the prop trading industry continues to grow, City Traders Imperium (CTI) is challenging firms to move away from short-term, challenge-driven models and focus instead on trader retention.For many prop firms, challenge fees continue to form the backbone of their business model. But industry reports suggest that the majority of funded traders lose access to capital within the first few months, often due to rigid evaluation structures, lack of support, or unrealistic expectations. That churn is costly - not just for traders, but for the long-term credibility of the industry.“Funding a trader is just the beginning,” said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. “The real value for both sides comes from retention. A firm that helps traders stay funded, improve, and scale over time builds more trust, and ultimately, better results.”CTI’s approach emphasizes coaching, flexible scaling, and regular performance reviews to help traders grow. Rather than focusing solely on pass/fail metrics, the firm tracks consistency, decision-making, and adaptability - factors more aligned with long-term success.According to a recent article from Axcera, challenge-based models may have reached saturation , with traders increasingly looking for firms that offer deeper support and career-building potential. The same sentiment is echoed in recent industry coverage from Contentworks, which notes a growing demand for mentorship, education, and post-challenge progression , instead of flashy marketing or instant funding.Meanwhile, platforms like Brokeree highlight that as the number of prop firms rises, differentiation will depend less on sign-up numbers and more on trader outcomes.For CTI, that means prioritizing structure over spectacle. The company has introduced multiple tiers of support based on trading experience and continues to refine its performance monitoring to focus on growth, not just profitability.“Serious traders are thinking about sustainability,” Najat added. “If a firm’s business model depends on traders failing or churning, something’s broken. We’re working to change that.”As the industry evolves, CTI believes that retention - not recruitment - will define which firms lead the next chapter of proprietary trading.Learn more at: citytradersimperium.comAbout City Traders ImperiumCity Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm built around one idea: traders thrive when given structure, support, and time to grow. Since 2018, CTI has helped aspiring and experienced traders build sustainable careers through fair funding models, clear rules, and ongoing education.

