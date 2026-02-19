MindMap AI Launches ‘Teams’ Plan: A New Standard for Collaborative AI Intelligence

MindMap AI launches its new Teams plan, introducing a collaborative AI workspace with centralized administration and shared intelligence.

Enterprise grade workspace enables modern organizations to scale creativity with centralized admin controls, distinct team environments, and shared AI resources

DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindMap AI , the visual platform transforming how ideas are structured, today announced the launch of MindMap AI for Teams. This major update transitions the platform from a personal productivity tool into a collaborative organizational workspace, designed to help startups, educational institutions, and product teams scale their creative output.As AI becomes central to strategic planning, organizations face a challenge: giving teams access to powerful AI tools while maintaining oversight and data organization. MindMap AI for Teams solves this by combining a shared collaborative environment with the administrative governance growing companies require."Our community loves the speed at which they can turn thoughts into structures using AI, but ideas rarely happen in isolation," said Prasanth Subendran, Co-founder/CEO of MindMap AI. "With the Teams plan, we are bridging the gap between individual brainstorming and collective execution. We built this to allow teams to think together without the friction of scattered accounts, ensuring that organization-wide creativity is both scalable and manageable."Unified Collaboration with Granular ControlThe new Teams plan introduces a dedicated organizational layer to the platform. Unlike standard individual accounts, the Team workspace offers specific features requested by the community to streamline workflow and governance:- Distinct Workspaces: Users can now keep personal ideation and professional projects completely separate, toggling between private and organizational environments instantly.- Centralized Seat Management: Admins can provision, manage, and revoke seats from a single dashboard, eliminating the administrative burden of individual subscriptions.- AI Credit Transparency: Team owners gain full visibility into usage, allowing them to track and manage AI credit consumption across the organization.Seamless Sharing: Mind maps can be shared securely internally among team members or published externally for client and stakeholder presentations.Built for High-Growth SectorsMindMap AI for Teams is engineered for groups that rely on structured thinking to move fast:- Startups: For aligning co-founders on strategy and pitch decks.- Product Teams: For collaborative roadmap planning and feature mapping.- Educators & Researchers: For structuring curriculum and sharing research data.Pricing and AvailabilityMindMap AI for Teams is available immediately on the web. To support growing organizations, pricing is flexible, with plans starting at $4.99 per seat/month (billed annually). The launch represents a significant milestone in the company’s evolution, expanding from individual AI productivity to structured team intelligence. Mobile support for team features is currently in active development.For more information or to start a team trial, visit: https://mindmapai.app About MindMap AIMindMap AI is an advanced visual workspace that leverages Artificial Intelligence to transform unstructured thoughts into organized, actionable mind maps. Used by creators, students, and professionals worldwide, MindMap AI simplifies the complex process of brainstorming, planning, and learning.

Introducing MindMap AI for Teams: Collaborative AI Intelligence for Modern Organizations

