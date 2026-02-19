Calhoun Apartment Community Outlines Residential Features and Services

Multifamily Housing in Calhoun, Georgia Modern Comfort

CALHOUN, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exchange is a multifamily apartment community located in Calhoun, Georgia, consisting of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes within a professionally managed residential property. The community is positioned near Downtown Calhoun and maintains access to nearby commercial areas, schools, and primary transportation corridors. Residential units are arranged in multiple floor plan configurations intended to accommodate different household needs. Apartment interiors include standard residential features such as full kitchens, living areas, private bedrooms, and bathrooms. Select units include additional interior features based on layout and availability, with design elements structured around practical use rather than customization.Common areas are available to residents as part of the property’s shared facilities. Indoor amenities include a clubhouse, resident lounge spaces, and a cyber café. Outdoor areas include a swimming pool and designated gathering spaces intended for general resident use. Fitness facilities are located on site and are accessible as part of the community’s shared resources. Operational services are integrated into daily property management activities. Package deliveries are supported through 24/7 concierge locker systems, and waste collection is handled through door-to-door valet trash service. Infrastructure features include electric vehicle charging stations and private garages, subject to availability.A community representative stated that the property is organized to provide a consistent residential environment by combining private living spaces with shared amenities and routine services that support day-to-day occupancy.For additional information regarding floor plans, resident services, or leasing policies, please contact the leasing office at 706.932.3845.About The Exchange: The Exchange is a residential apartment community providing multifamily housing in Calhoun, Georgia. The property includes private apartment homes and shared amenities managed as part of an integrated residential setting.

