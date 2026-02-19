DuploCloud CEO to Explore Whether AI Can Replace the Next DevOps Hire at DeveloperWeek

Session highlights the shift from AI-assisted tools to AI-native DevOps agents already reducing workload and accelerating time to value

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DuploCloud , the AI-powered DevOps automation platform, announced that its Founder and CEO, Venkat Thiruvengadam, will present a session titled “Can AI Replace Your Next DevOps Hire?” at DeveloperWeek on Thursday, February 19th at 11:00 AM Pacific Time on the CloudNative World Stage in the San Jose Convention Center.The session will examine the growing DevOps talent gap and introduce a new operating model in which AI-native DevOps agents, combined with human oversight, are already delivering production-grade outcomes for modern engineering teams.“Companies keep trying to buy their way out of an execution problem by spending more than $200K per DevOps hire to manage work that AI can execute in seconds,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam. “Also, AI-native systems don’t get paged at 3:00 a.m., don’t quit or burn out, and don’t take six months to ramp.”According to Venkat, most companies struggle to hire DevOps talent, with 6–12 months required to reach productivity and annual attrition. Traditional approaches, including stretching existing teams, relying on generic AI coding tools, or hiring additional engineers, often fail to scale or deliver consistent results.At DeveloperWeek, DuploCloud will outline the industry’s transition to AI-native DevOps, where domain-specialized AI agents execute end-to-end tasks with best practices embedded and humans providing oversight and review.The session will also highlight real-world outcomes already achieved by companies using this model, including Spring Health, a digital mental health platform operating in a highly regulated healthcare environment. By adopting AI-native DevOps with built-in guardrails, Spring Health has reduced DevOps workload by up to 90%, improved mean time to recovery 5x, and scaled operations without adding DevOps headcount.“What’s critical is that this isn’t about replacing people,” Thiruvengadam added. “It’s about multiplying teams. AI agents handle repetitive, complex infrastructure work, while humans focus on architecture, judgment, and business outcomes. The result is faster execution, lower cost, and more resilient systems.”The session will conclude with a look ahead at the future of DevOps, including self-healing systems and AI-native infrastructure, where reliability, security, and compliance are enforced automatically rather than manually.DuploCloud will be in the DeveloperWeek expo hall at Booth #229 giving out live demos and swag.About DuploCloudDuploCloud is an AI-powered DevOps automation platform that helps organizations deploy, secure, and operate cloud infrastructure with speed and confidence. By combining autonomous AI DevOps agents with built-in security, compliance, and human accountability, DuploCloud reduces operational complexity, accelerates time to value, and enables teams to scale without increasing DevOps headcount. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/

