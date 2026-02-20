Thrive Financial upsizes financing facility to support growth

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive Financial Inc., (“Thrive”) a Virginia-based technology platform for point-of-sale financing of home improvement projects, connecting homeowners, merchants and lenders nationally, today announced that it has upsized its financing facility with Macquarie Group (“Macquarie”).The upsized financing facility increases Thrive’s borrowing capacity, as it provides additional capital to support the company’s continued expansion and the forward flow agreements Thrive has in place.“Macquarie has been a fantastic partner thus far, and Thrive is excited to deepen our relationship as we build a modern home improvement lending platform,” Jasjeev Sawhney, CEO and co-founder of Thrive, said. “Increasing our borrowing capacity is a logical next step as Thrive implements solutions to support our merchant partners and serve homeowners with efficient, technology driven financing solutions.”Macquarie’s New York-based Fixed Income and Currencies team, part of the company’s Commodities and Global Markets business, provided the financing for this transaction.“We are pleased to support Thrive with this upsized financing facility. This expanded facility reflects Macquarie’s ability to structure financing solutions across a range of asset classes to drive growth,” said Eli Nafisi, senior managing director in Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets business. “We look forward to supporting Thrive expand its origination and lending capabilities.”About Thrive FinancialThrive is the modern technology platform to connect merchants, consumers and financial institutions in creating deep and lasting relationships. Thrive provides home improvement merchants seamless access to a full spectrum product suite via Thrive's partner banks; and pairs industry leading approval rates with deep analytics, risk management, and white glove servicing. By partnering with innovative financing providers, Thrive helps democratize access to credit for homeowners and helps merchants grow their business. For more information, visit www.partnerwiththrive.com About Macquarie GroupFounded in 1969, Macquarie Group (Macquarie) employs over 19,000 people in 31 markets. Commodities and Global Markets, an operating group of Macquarie, has more than 45 years of working with clients to provide capital and financing, risk management, market access, and physical execution and logistics solutions across commodities, financial markets and asset finance sectors. For further information, visit our website.ContactJack Andersonmedia@partnerwiththrive.com

