A Langley Dental Team Shares Practical Steps to Stop Cavities Before They Start

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tooth decay is one of the most common childhood health conditions, but dental professionals say it is largely preventable with early and consistent care. At 200 Street Langley Dental, clinicians are encouraging parents to focus on prevention before cavities begin.Cavities develop when bacteria feed on sugars and starches, producing acids that weaken tooth enamel. Children are especially vulnerable because baby teeth have thinner enamel, brushing habits are still developing, and frequent snacking increases sugar exposure. In some cases, decay can begin before age two. Early warning signs of cavities may include white or dark spots on teeth, sensitivity to hot or cold foods, chewing discomfort, swollen gums, or persistent bad breath. Younger children may show irritability during meals or avoid certain foods.Dentists recommend brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, supervising brushing until around age seven or eight, and introducing floss once teeth begin touching. Since cavities often form between teeth, flossing is essential. Limiting sugary snacks between meals and encouraging water throughout the day helps protect enamel and reduce acid buildup.Routine dental visits, ideally by a child’s first birthday or when the first tooth appears, allow for early detection and preventive treatments such as cleanings, fluoride applications, and sealants.Dental professionals emphasize that baby teeth play a vital role in speech development, chewing, and guiding permanent teeth into proper alignment. Addressing decay early helps prevent pain, infection, and more complex procedures later.Studies have shown that consistent home care and regular dental checkups provide the strongest foundation for long-term oral health in children. For more information about cavity prevention , visit 200th Street Langley Dental.

