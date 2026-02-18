“Lines of Communication” meetings rescheduled
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council has rescheduled the Lines of Communication meetings in North Carolina that were postponed due to inclement weather in early February.
Lines of Communication is a new council initiative to build relationships with fisheries stakeholders and provide an opportunity for mutual sharing of information. The meetings allow attendees to provide their perspectives to local council members, council staff and other fishery participants. The meetings will be held in-person along the South Atlantic coast.
Rescheduled North Carolina Lines meeting are follows:
Bolivia | March 23 | 6-8 p.m.
Morehead City | March 24 | 6-8 p.m.
Hatteras | March 25 | 6-8 p.m.
Manteo | March 26 | 6-8 p.m.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional fishery management councils in the United States that manages fisheries in federal waters. The South Atlantic Council is responsible for the conservation and management of fishery resources in federal waters ranging from 3 to 200 miles off the coasts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and east Florida. It manages species such as Dolphin, Wahoo, mackerels, snapper and grouper. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries encourages those interested in these federally managed species to attend one of the Lines of Communication meetings.
For more information, contact Christina Curtis at Christina.Wiegand@safmc.net or 843-302-8437.
