Thomas English Files Early Warning Report Acquisition

TORONTO, CANADA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Further to disclosure requirements of applicable securities laws, Thomas English, reports that he acquired ownership of 400 convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) of Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (the “Company”) on January 8, 2026 (the “Transaction”). The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum and mature one year from the date of issuance. At the sole option of Mr. English, the principal amount of the Debentures and accrued interest thereon may be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) at a conversion price of $0.10 per Share.The Shares that may be issued on conversion of the Debentures, combined with the 9,127,500 Shares Mr. English owned and controlled directly and indirectly, the 200,000 Shares that may be issued on exercise of share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) that Mr. English owned and controlled directly and the 3,303,561 Shares that may be issued on exercise of previously acquired debentures that Mr. English owned and controlled directly, prior to the closing of the Transaction, will result in Mr. English owning 16,631,061 Shares representing 19.98% of the Shares of the Company based on 75,761,286 Shares issued and outstanding as of such date (and 83,264,847 Shares on a partially diluted basis).Prior to the Transaction, Mr. English owned, directly and indirectly, the following securities: (i) 6,262,500 Shares held directly; (ii) 2,861,000 Shares held indirectly through an RRSP account; (iii) 4,000 Shares held indirectly through Burton Financial Inc. (“Burton”); (iv) 200,000 Warrants held directly, each of which is exercisable into one Share, at a price of $0.26 until April 25, 2026; and (v) 3,303,561 Shares that may be issued on conversion of previously acquired debentures, which represented 12.05% of the 75,761,286 issued and outstanding Shares as of January 6, 2026, the date prior to the closing of the Transaction, on an undiluted basis. If Mr. English were to exercise the Warrants and convert the debentures, he would directly and indirectly own 12,631,061 Shares or 15.94% of the issued and outstanding Shares calculated on a partially diluted basis.Following the closing of the Transaction, Mr. English owned, directly and indirectly, the following securities: (i) 6,262,500 Shares held directly; (ii) 2,861,000 Shares held indirectly through an RRSP account; (iii) 4,000 Shares held indirectly through Burton; (iv) 200,000 Warrants held directly, each of which is exercisable into one Share, at a price of $0.26 until April 25, 2026; and (5) and 7,303,561 Shares that may be issued on conversion of previously acquired debentures and the Debentures, which represented 12.05% of the 75,761,286 issued and outstanding Shares as of January 9, 2026, the date after the closing of the Transaction, on an undiluted basis. If Mr. English were to exercise the share purchase warrants and convert the previously acquired debentures and the Debentures, he would directly and indirectly own 16,631,061 Shares or 19.98% of the issued and outstanding Shares calculated on a partially diluted basis.Mr. English acquired the Debentures for investment purposes. Mr. English intends to monitor the business and affairs of the Company, including its financial performance, and depending upon these factors, market conditions and other factors, additional securities of the Company may be acquired as is considered or deemed appropriate. Alternatively, some or all of the securities described herein may be disposed of in compliance with applicable securities regulatory requirements.Mr. English has filed an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company.Thomas EnglishTel: 416.918.928Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

